Paper, Pen, Projects: Times Prime Ministers Pored Over Files On A Flight Journey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo of him going through files on his flight on Wednesday to the United States to attend several crucial meetings and the United Nations General Assembly meet has taken people on Twitter on a nostalgic trip as many shared photos of former prime ministers working on flights. Modi shared a picture saying, “a long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work."

A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work. pic.twitter.com/nYoSjO6gIB— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021

Incidentally, just a few days before, Lal Bahadur Shastri’s grandson Vibhakar Shastri on September 19 tweeted a picture of the former PM and his wife reading in an airplane.

The second prime minister of India was seen sitting by his wife, with a few papers and a pen in hand.

Old pic : My grandfather & Prime minister Sh. Lal Bahadur Shastri ji Reading Files In Aeroplane. pic.twitter.com/GoxjE9x797— Vibhakar Shastri (@VShastri_INC) September 19, 2021

Another twitter user posted a picture of PM Manmohan Singh beside Modi’s image and saying, “not the first Prime Minister to read files during a long flight.”

For the record:: Not the first Prime Minister to read files during a long flight. pic.twitter.com/vxmSMYsdZr— Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) September 22, 2021

One of the most prominent Gandhi figures was also photographed working on a flight. Rajiv Gandhi seen working on a computer suggesting that he was tech-savvy for his time.

How fast we are regressing under this regime. Here’s Rajiv Gandhi working on a flight on a laptop in the 80s. Modiji using papers? pic.twitter.com/QRhm0i6g1h— Drink water. (@NotAfangirll_) September 23, 2021

A picture of PV Narasimha Rao going through files also made the rounds on social media.

PM P V Narasimha Rao…“Going through papers and some file work" inside a flight. pic.twitter.com/u4qGJcnXan— Puneet Agarwal (@puneet1agarwal) September 23, 2021

Rao can be seen reading while on a flight journey.

