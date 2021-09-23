CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Paper, Pen, Projects: Times Prime Ministers Pored Over Files On A Flight Journey
1-MIN READ

Paper, Pen, Projects: Times Prime Ministers Pored Over Files On A Flight Journey

A photo of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri and his wife reading on a flight. (Image: @VShastri_INC/ Twitter)

A photo of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri and his wife reading on a flight. (Image: @VShastri_INC/ Twitter)

Modi shared a picture saying, “a long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo of him going through files on his flight on Wednesday to the United States to attend several crucial meetings and the United Nations General Assembly meet has taken people on Twitter on a nostalgic trip as many shared photos of former prime ministers working on flights. Modi shared a picture saying, “a long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work."

Incidentally, just a few days before, Lal Bahadur Shastri’s grandson Vibhakar Shastri on September 19 tweeted a picture of the former PM and his wife reading in an airplane.

The second prime minister of India was seen sitting by his wife, with a few papers and a pen in hand.

Another twitter user posted a picture of PM Manmohan Singh beside Modi’s image and saying, “not the first Prime Minister to read files during a long flight.”

One of the most prominent Gandhi figures was also photographed working on a flight. Rajiv Gandhi seen working on a computer suggesting that he was tech-savvy for his time.

A picture of PV Narasimha Rao going through files also made the rounds on social media.

Rao can be seen reading while on a flight journey.

first published:September 23, 2021, 23:27 IST