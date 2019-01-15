English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Worker Dies in Jharkhand Coal Mine, Company Suspects Suicide
The management has started a probe into the incident, while an inquiry has been initiated by the Directorate of Mine Safety.
Representative image: Reuters
Loading...
Ramgarh (Jharkhand): A 58-year-old coal miner was killed on Monday allegedly after being trapped in an underground mine at the Barka-Sayal area of Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) here, police said.
A company official, however, claimed it could be a case of suicide as he entered the underground mine by violating norms.
Bhagat was trapped while drawing a coal-laden mini-wagon from the mine, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Patratu) Prakash Chandra Mahato said.
The rescue team took him to CCL's local hospital, where doctors declared him brought-dead, Mahato said.
Ajay Kumar Singh, the general manager of Barka-Sayal area, said it might be a case of suicide, as he was a surface worker and entered the underground mine without assignment.
"There is a safe entrance to the underground mine which is used by workers, as well as officials deployed in the underground mines.
"But, violating safety norms of the mine, the worker entered nearly 50 metres deep through prohibited haulage way, which is meant for trolley movement," Singh said.
As the deceased was nearing retirement, it is suspected that he might have committed suicide to ensure a job for his family member, in lieu of provisions of giving employment to a dependent if a worker died during service period, he said.
The management has started a probe into the incident, while an inquiry has been initiated by the Directorate of Mine Safety.
A company official, however, claimed it could be a case of suicide as he entered the underground mine by violating norms.
Bhagat was trapped while drawing a coal-laden mini-wagon from the mine, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Patratu) Prakash Chandra Mahato said.
The rescue team took him to CCL's local hospital, where doctors declared him brought-dead, Mahato said.
Ajay Kumar Singh, the general manager of Barka-Sayal area, said it might be a case of suicide, as he was a surface worker and entered the underground mine without assignment.
"There is a safe entrance to the underground mine which is used by workers, as well as officials deployed in the underground mines.
"But, violating safety norms of the mine, the worker entered nearly 50 metres deep through prohibited haulage way, which is meant for trolley movement," Singh said.
As the deceased was nearing retirement, it is suspected that he might have committed suicide to ensure a job for his family member, in lieu of provisions of giving employment to a dependent if a worker died during service period, he said.
The management has started a probe into the incident, while an inquiry has been initiated by the Directorate of Mine Safety.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Crash Out of AFC Asian Cup With 0-1 Defeat to Bahrain
- Winter Is Coming! HBO Announces Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Date, Drops a Chilling Teaser
- India vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Second ODI in Adelaide on Live Tv & Online
- Pakistan University to Celebrate Sisters' Day on Valentine's Day to Promote 'Islamic Traditions'
- Gully Boy Apna Time Aayega Song Out: Ranveer Singh Nails it as an Effortless Rapper
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results