Worker Found Hanging In Digha Hotel, Second Such Incident In A Week

A hotel worker was found dead from a room in West Bengal’s Digha. The police said the worker’s body was recovered from a hotel room with a noose around his neck. The deceased was identified as Shrikrishna Kamila, aged 42. Digha is a beach town and a popular holiday spot in Bengal.

At a time when Digha is battling a hard time due to a lack of tourists, this news comes as a huge blow to the tourism industry,

Digha police are currently investigating whether Kamila died by suicide or was killed. The hotel where he worked and where his body was found is called Oceania, and it is situated in New Digha.

A few days before this incident, there was a similar mishap where a hotel owner in New Digha was murdered inside his own hotel premises. An arrest was also made by the police in this regard. Today, the recovery of a dead body from another hotel room has caused a stir among the locals. The deceased, Kamila, has been identified as a resident of Egra in East Midnapore.

The two nearly back-to-back incidents couldn’t have come at a worse time. The hotels of Digha, already bereft of the presence of tourists due to the Covid-19 pandemic, are going to get stuck with the stigma of these murders, fear local traders and businessmen whose livelihood is chiefly dependent on tourism.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here