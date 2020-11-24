Working On 'Delhi Crime' Assuaged My Guilt About Moving On: Rasika Dugal

New Delhi: Actor Rasika Dugal says she is grateful about the International Emmy award win for “Delhi Crime”, a series that she believes doesn’t let the viewers forget the horrific night of December 16, 2012. Directed by Richie Mehta, the Netflix India Original series bagged the best drama series honour at the 48th International Emmy Awards on Monday night.

Told from the perspective of the Delhi Police team investigating the crime that made global headlines, “Delhi Crime” deconstructs the case of the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern who was abducted and gangraped in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012 before she was abandoned on a Delhi road. Her injuries were so grievous that she died in a Singapore hospital a fortnight later.

Like countless many, Dugal was outraged by the crime but eventually moved on in her life, the actor said. The show gave her a chance to revisit the case once again and come to terms with it. “In some ways, this experience of working on ‘Delhi Crime’ was almost cathartic for me. I felt it assuaged my guilt about moving on too quickly after this crime had happened.

“A lot of us felt a lot in December 2012, but once the din died around the case, then we all sort of slipped back into the complacency of our lives. Revisiting the story sort of assuaged that guilt for me in one sense,” Dugal told .

