World Asthma Day: Here is How You Can Manage Asthma Symptoms

World Asthma Day is being observed on May 7 this year. The Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) observes World Asthma Day on the first Tuesday of May every year to improve asthma awareness and care around the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 235 million people suffer from asthma worldwide. Asthma is also the most common chronic disease among children and over 80% of asthma deaths occur in low and lower-middle income countries. The WHO says that although asthma cannot be cured, “appropriate management can control the disease and enable people to enjoy a good quality of life.”“Medication is not the only way to control asthma. It is also important to avoid asthma triggers - stimuli that irritate and inflame the airways. With medical support, each asthma patient must learn what triggers he or she should avoid,” the global health body says.Active or passive smoking can act as a trigger and cause an attack among people suffering from asthma. Similarly, dust can also affect people suffering from asthma or other respiratory disorders. So try and use a mask to cover your face whenever you go out.Curtains and beddings are dust magnets so you must wash and change them regularly.Regular, mild exercise can help you manage asthma symptoms better by improving your lung functioning. It will also boost your immune system and release ‘feel-good’ chemicals in your brain to lift your mood. Studies show that people are at a higher risk of asthma symptoms if they are stressed or depressed.Research suggests that eucalyptus oil may have anti-inflammatory properties and could prove effective in helping people manage the symptoms of asthma. You can also try some other essential oils. Just seek your doctor’s advice first.