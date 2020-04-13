World Bank Praises India's Arogya Setu App Meant to Contact Trace and Curb Covid-19

World Bank in its report released on Sunday praised India's Arogya Setu app which helps significantly in contact tracing and curbing the spread of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report by Times of India, days after the launch of the app, global tech majors Apple and Google said on Saturday that they were building a software for smartphones that would help in contact tracing and inform users whether they were in touch with Covid-19 infected persons.

“India leads the way in contact tracing for Covid-19: privacy first by design, secure, robust and scalable to billion users. Glad to see Apple and Google joining hands to develop contact tracing on the lines of Aarogya Setu,” NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant said on Twitter, tagging Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Citing the example of the app, a World Bank report released on Sunday said innovative solutions could greatly help educate and track contagion across the populations at large.

“Digital technologies can also be used to monitor the spread of Covid-19. Such initiatives, largely voluntary, have been successful in helping combat the pandemic in East Asia. Incentives also can be provided to those who report symptoms. India recently launched an app, Aarogya Setu, that uses location data from persons’ smartphones to tell users if they have been near someone who tested positive for Covid-19,” said the South Economic Focus report of the World Bank.

“Privacy concerns can be dealt with by legislating sunset clauses on tracking systems. The region houses many poor and uneducated households that are nevertheless tech-savvy, and the innovative solutions technology could greatly help educate and track contagion across the populations at large,” the report said.

The government has been on a drive to popularise the app and has explained that adequate precautions have been taken with regard to privacy. Legal experts also said there are three features that have been built into Aarogya Setu to preserve privacy.

