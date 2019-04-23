Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

World Book Day: A Bibliophile? Here are the Book Markets You Should Visit in Delhi

While in CP, do not visit to forget the Oxford Bookstore, located in N Block. The bookstore has a lively cafeteria Cha Bar, where you can read books while taking a sip of coffee/tea and bringing delicious snacks.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 23, 2019, 1:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
World Book Day: A Bibliophile? Here are the Book Markets You Should Visit in Delhi
Book market in Delhi. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Bookshelf of a bibliophile is always more than generous to accommodate new books. In fact, a book lover is continuously on a secret hunt to read more books. Delhi is home to many book markets, having books of all genres.

If you have been planning to add some new books to your library, here’s your guide to the places in Delhi where you can visit:

1. Daryaganj, Old Delhi

This book market is open on Sunday only. To get a wide variety of books to choose from, it is recommended that you visit the Daryaganj book Market in early morning hours. It is likely that all the good books will be sold away by the afternoon.

Suitable day: Sunday Only

Suitable timing: 9 am onwards

Nearest Metro station: Chawri Bazaar (Yellow Line), Chandni Chowk Metro Station (Yellow Line/Violet Line), Delhi Gate (Violet Line)

Popular roads or lane: Asaf Ali Road and Netaji Subhash Marg

Popular shops/outlets: Book Bazaar and Mukta Book Agency. They sell books in kilograms.

2. Nai Sarak, Old Delhi

Entrance examination books are the speciality of this book market. You can get your hands on fresh as well as second-hand copies of all the latest books. The good thing is that all these books are available at a really affordable rate. You can also get yourself amazing stationery from this place.

Suitable day: Monday-Saturday

Suitable timing: 9 am onwards

Nearest Metro station: Chawri Bazaar (Yellow Line) and Chandni Chowk Metro Station (Yellow Line)

Popular roads or lane: Nai Sarak or Townhall road

3. Connaught Place

The iconic Connaught Place has everything and anything. This place is not limited to fashion shopping or a place to hang out with friends. Several small and
scattered book stalls can be spotted in CP, making this place a must-go for book lovers.

Suitable days: Monday-Saturday

Suitable timing: 10 am onwards

Nearest Metro station: Rajiv Chowk(Yellow Line), Janpath (Violet Line)

Popular roads or lane: F Block, Janpath, nearby lanes of PVR Plaza

Popular shops/outlets: Amrit Book Company, Vishv books, Jain Book Agency

While in CP, do not visit to forget the Oxford Bookstore, located in N Block. The bookstore has a lively cafeteria Cha Bar, where you can read books while taking a sip of coffee/tea and bringing delicious snacks.


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram