World Book Day: A Bibliophile? Here are the Book Markets You Should Visit in Delhi
While in CP, do not visit to forget the Oxford Bookstore, located in N Block. The bookstore has a lively cafeteria Cha Bar, where you can read books while taking a sip of coffee/tea and bringing delicious snacks.
Book market in Delhi. (Image: Twitter)
Bookshelf of a bibliophile is always more than generous to accommodate new books. In fact, a book lover is continuously on a secret hunt to read more books. Delhi is home to many book markets, having books of all genres.
If you have been planning to add some new books to your library, here’s your guide to the places in Delhi where you can visit:
1. Daryaganj, Old Delhi
This book market is open on Sunday only. To get a wide variety of books to choose from, it is recommended that you visit the Daryaganj book Market in early morning hours. It is likely that all the good books will be sold away by the afternoon.
Suitable day: Sunday Only
Suitable timing: 9 am onwards
Nearest Metro station: Chawri Bazaar (Yellow Line), Chandni Chowk Metro Station (Yellow Line/Violet Line), Delhi Gate (Violet Line)
Popular roads or lane: Asaf Ali Road and Netaji Subhash Marg
Popular shops/outlets: Book Bazaar and Mukta Book Agency. They sell books in kilograms.
2. Nai Sarak, Old Delhi
Entrance examination books are the speciality of this book market. You can get your hands on fresh as well as second-hand copies of all the latest books. The good thing is that all these books are available at a really affordable rate. You can also get yourself amazing stationery from this place.
Suitable day: Monday-Saturday
Suitable timing: 9 am onwards
Nearest Metro station: Chawri Bazaar (Yellow Line) and Chandni Chowk Metro Station (Yellow Line)
Popular roads or lane: Nai Sarak or Townhall road
3. Connaught Place
The iconic Connaught Place has everything and anything. This place is not limited to fashion shopping or a place to hang out with friends. Several small and
scattered book stalls can be spotted in CP, making this place a must-go for book lovers.
Suitable days: Monday-Saturday
Suitable timing: 10 am onwards
Nearest Metro station: Rajiv Chowk(Yellow Line), Janpath (Violet Line)
Popular roads or lane: F Block, Janpath, nearby lanes of PVR Plaza
Popular shops/outlets: Amrit Book Company, Vishv books, Jain Book Agency
