World Book Day: A Bibliophile? Here are the Book Markets You Should Visit in Delhi

Bookshelf of a bibliophile is always more than generous to accommodate new books. In fact, a book lover is continuously on a secret hunt to read more books. Delhi is home to many book markets, having books of all genres.If you have been planning to add some new books to your library, here’s your guide to the places in Delhi where you can visit:This book market is open on Sunday only. To get a wide variety of books to choose from, it is recommended that you visit the Daryaganj book Market in early morning hours. It is likely that all the good books will be sold away by the afternoon.Sunday Only9 am onwardsChawri Bazaar (Yellow Line), Chandni Chowk Metro Station (Yellow Line/Violet Line), Delhi Gate (Violet Line)Asaf Ali Road and Netaji Subhash MargBook Bazaar and Mukta Book Agency. They sell books in kilograms.Entrance examination books are the speciality of this book market. You can get your hands on fresh as well as second-hand copies of all the latest books. The good thing is that all these books are available at a really affordable rate. You can also get yourself amazing stationery from this place.Monday-Saturday9 am onwardsChawri Bazaar (Yellow Line) and Chandni Chowk Metro Station (Yellow Line)Nai Sarak or Townhall roadThe iconic Connaught Place has everything and anything. This place is not limited to fashion shopping or a place to hang out with friends. Several small andscattered book stalls can be spotted in CP, making this place a must-go for book lovers.Monday-Saturday10 am onwardsRajiv Chowk(Yellow Line), Janpath (Violet Line)F Block, Janpath, nearby lanes of PVR PlazaAmrit Book Company, Vishv books, Jain Book AgencyWhile in CP, do not visit to forget the Oxford Bookstore, located in N Block. The bookstore has a lively cafeteria Cha Bar, where you can read books while taking a sip of coffee/tea and bringing delicious snacks.