World Book Day: Add These Famous William Shakespeare Plays To Your Library

April 23, which marks the death anniversary of one of the world’s most celebrated writers, William Shakespeare, is also celebrated as World Book Day. Initiated by the UNESCO in 1995, the annual event is held to promote reading, publishing, and copyright. It also reminds us about the importance of reading.Here is our go-to list of a famous few plays of William Shakespeare that you can read and flaunt at your library.This lyrical tragedy of two lovers is one of the most- read plays by William Shakespeare. Romeo and Juliet is the story of two feuding families and a young “star-crossed” couple’s love story. The family feud between the Montagues and the Capulets is romantically countered by the love between Romeo and Juliet, who eventually kill themselves.This William Shakespeare tragedy is one of the Bard’s most- read and widely-performed plays. The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark, or Hamlet describes the story of a prince entangled in complex philosophical and ethical issues as he plans revenge against his uncle for killing his father to usurp his throne.William Shakespeare’s shortest tragedy lays bare the physical and psychological effects of guilt and ambition. This William Shakespeare play details the descent of Scottish general Macbeth into guilt, paranoia and tyranny after, spurred on his by his wife Lady Macbeth and the prophecy of a witch trio, he murders King Duncan and takes the throne for himself.Based on historical events, this William Shakespeare play gives an account of the Roman general Julius Caesar’s murder by his friend Brutus. First-time readers might however be in for a surprise as the title character Caesar only appears in a handful of scenes. Instead, the play centers on conflicting morals and psychological turmoil as Brutus conspires to kill his friend.This beloved William Shakespeare comedy mixes humor and tragedy by showcasing the turbulent love-hate relationship and constant battle of wits between its main characters: Benedick and Beatrice. Shakespeare also takes potshots at aristocratic behavior and language in Much Ado About Nothing.