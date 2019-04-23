World Book Day: Make Reading Your New Habit With These Quotes

April 23 is widely celebrated as the ‘World Book and Copyright Day’ to honor the birthdays of a few renowned authors. This international day also marks the death anniversaries of famous writers William Shakespeare and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega.We have grown up listening to the quote ‘Books Are Our Best Friend’ and this year, 2019 World Book Day also aims at promoting reading habits.As we encourage you to read more, here are a few quotes that might help you understand the importance of reading.• “There is no such thing as a child who hates to read; there are only children who have not found the right book.” –Frank Serafini• “Reading is like breathing in, writing is like breathing out.” – Pam Allyn• “Keep reading. It’s one of the most marvelous adventures that anyone can have.” – Lloyd Alexander• “I am a part of everything that I have read.” – Theodore Roosevelt• The wise man reads both books and life itself. — Lin Yutang• “A writer only begins a book. A reader finishes it.” – Samuel Johnson• “Reading is a conversation. All books talk but a good book listens as well.’’- Mark Haddon• “Few Children learn to love books by themselves. Someone has to lure them into the wonderful world of the written word; someone has toshow them the way.’’-Orville Prescott• “Books are like mirrors: You only see in them what you already have inside you.”-Carlos Ruis Zafon• “A book fell on my shelf and revamped by mindset’’-Random• “Every creature in the world is like a book and a picture and a mirror for us.’’- Alian de Lille• “Sleep is good, he said, and books are better.” ― George R.R. Martin• “A book is a dream that you hold in your hand.–Neil Gaiman• “I read a book one day and my whole life was changed.” ― Orhan PamukWishing our readers a happy World Book Day 2019! Keep on reading.