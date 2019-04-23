Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

World Book Day: Make Reading Your New Habit With These Quotes

As we encourage you to read more, here are a few quotes that might help you understand the importance of reading.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 23, 2019, 11:43 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
World Book Day: Make Reading Your New Habit With These Quotes
(Representative image).
Loading...
April 23 is widely celebrated as the ‘World Book and Copyright Day’ to honor the birthdays of a few renowned authors. This international day also marks the death anniversaries of famous writers William Shakespeare and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega.
We have grown up listening to the quote ‘Books Are Our Best Friend’ and this year, 2019 World Book Day also aims at promoting reading habits.

As we encourage you to read more, here are a few quotes that might help you understand the importance of reading.

• “There is no such thing as a child who hates to read; there are only children who have not found the right book.” –Frank Serafini
• “Reading is like breathing in, writing is like breathing out.” – Pam Allyn
• “Keep reading. It’s one of the most marvelous adventures that anyone can have.” – Lloyd Alexander
• “I am a part of everything that I have read.” – Theodore Roosevelt
• The wise man reads both books and life itself. — Lin Yutang
• “A writer only begins a book. A reader finishes it.” – Samuel Johnson
• “Reading is a conversation. All books talk but a good book listens as well.’’- Mark Haddon
• “Few Children learn to love books by themselves. Someone has to lure them into the wonderful world of the written word; someone has to
show them the way.’’-Orville Prescott
• “Books are like mirrors: You only see in them what you already have inside you.”-Carlos Ruis Zafon
• “A book fell on my shelf and revamped by mindset’’-Random
• “Every creature in the world is like a book and a picture and a mirror for us.’’- Alian de Lille
• “Sleep is good, he said, and books are better.” ― George R.R. Martin
• “A book is a dream that you hold in your hand.–Neil Gaiman
• “I read a book one day and my whole life was changed.” ― Orhan Pamuk

Wishing our readers a happy World Book Day 2019! Keep on reading.



Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram