Disclaimer:

»
World Book Day: Sony Pictures Partners With Chetan Bhagat To Curate TV Content Based On His Favourite Books

Under the partnership deal, which aims at accentuating the spirit of World Book Day celebration, both Sony PIX and AXN channels of SPNI will dedicate the month of May to book lovers around the world.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 23, 2019, 2:11 PM IST
World Book Day: Sony Pictures Partners With Chetan Bhagat To Curate TV Content Based On His Favourite Books
File photo of Chetan Bhagat. (PTI Photo)
In an effort to popularize the World Book Day which is celebrated today April 23, Sony Pictures Networks India’s (SPNI) English and entertainment channels, Sony PIX and AXN, have teamed up with Indian author Chetan Bhagat in an effort to curate content based on his favorite books for TV and film adaptation.

As per a media report, Chetan Bhagat is tasked with curating a special line up of movies and shows for Sony PIX and AXN channels.

Under the partnership deal, which aims at accentuating the spirit of World Book Day celebration, both Sony PIX and AXN channels of SPNI will dedicate the month of May to book lovers around the world. Both the channels will not only air movies or shows that are inspired by books but will also curate TV content on the basis of shows loved by viewers internationally.

On the said content curation standards, Sony PIX will showcase the critically acclaimed book adaptations like the Harry Potter series, The Shawshank Redemption, The Notebook, Argo and Sherlock, to name a few. While AXN, on the other hand, will air popular shows such as Vikings, Sherlock, and Handmaid’s Tale.

Chetan Bhagat seems excited on the collaboration and reflecting on the same, same he says, “There is no better companion than a book. And to see your favorite companion on the big screen, where your favorite characters come to life, is a surreal experience. Some of my favorite books have been adapted into movies and even shows that will air on Sony PIX and AXN for the entire month of May. I look forward to sharing what goes behind an adaptation in my FB live session on World Book Day today.”

