World Braille Day 2021: Who Was Louis Braille and Why is January 4 Celebrated in His Memory?

Louis Braille, the inventor of Braille language, was born on January 4, 1809 in France. To remember him and his contribution to the worth, Louis’ birth anniversary is celebrated as World Braille Day on January 4 every year.

Braille is a language invented specially for blind people and those whose vision is partially impaired.

While it is easy for people with right vision to look around the world with their eyes, it becomes a little difficult for those with impaired vision to do day-to-day activities.

To help these people read and learn, Louis invented Braille language, accepted globally as the universal language for people with impaired vision.

World Braille Day 2021: Celebration and Significance

It is the third year when the World Blind Union will celebrate the day, after it was officially approved by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in November 2018. The first World Braille Day was celebrated in the year 2019.

The World Braille Day was officially designated to raise awareness among people about the importance of braille as a means of communication for blind and partially sighted people.

What is Braille and how it helps in reading?

Braille is a language written with six dots to represent various alphabets and numerical symbols. These six dots are also used to represent musical notes, and mathematical and scientific symbols.

Braille is described as an essential part of the life of blind and partially sighted people for their human rights as well as social inclusion.

It has been mentioned so in the Article 21 and 24 of the UN the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).

Who was Louis Braille and how did he develop the language?

Louis was a French man who lost his vision at a young age in an accident. However, he continued his love for studies and even obtained a scholarship to France's Royal Institute for Blind Youth.

It was during these years when he worked on a language for the visually impaired people. In 1824, at the age of 15, Louis first developed Braille for visually impaired. However, it was in 1829, when Braille was first published. There were several improved systems in the years to come.