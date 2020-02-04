Take the pledge to vote

World Cancer Day 2020: 1 in 10 Indians Likely to Develop Cancer in Their Lifetime, Says Study

The report reveals that one in 10 Indians will develop cancer during their lifetime and one in 15 will die from the disease.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 4, 2020, 10:28 AM IST
World Cancer Day 2020: 1 in 10 Indians Likely to Develop Cancer in Their Lifetime, Says Study
The report reveals that one in 10 Indians will develop cancer during their lifetime and one in 15 will die from the disease.

World Cancer Day is observed on February 4 and the World Health Organization (WHO) has released two global reports on this day. Organised by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), the day is an opportunity to create awareness to end the injustice of preventable suffering from cancer.

The report reveals that one in 10 Indians will develop cancer during their lifetime and one in 15 will die from the disease.

There is an estimated 1.16 million new cancer cases registered each year in India and around 7,84,800 people die from it each year.

According to the report, of 5.70 lakh new cancer cases in men, the most prevalent is oral cancer, followed by lung cancer, stomach cancer, colorectal cancer and oesophageal cancer account for 45 percent of registered cases.

Of the 5.87 lakh new cancer cases, the highest numbers are of breast cancer, followed by cervical cancer, ovarian cancer, oral cancer and colorectal cancer, accounting for 60 per cent of all cancer case.

The WHO report also revealed that the six major types of cancer recorded in India were breast cancer, oral cancer, cervical cancer, lung cancer, stomach cancer, and colorectal cancer.

Breast cancer saw 1,62,500 cases, while 57,000 cases of colorectal cancer are reported annually. The six types of cancer account for 49 percent of all new cancer cases.

The theme for this year’s World Cancer Day is ‘I can, we can.’ The theme highlights the idea that everyone has the capacity to address the cancer burden and that together one can work together to reduce cancer risk factors.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
