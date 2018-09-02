Video Wall

Reporters Project: The Untold Stories Of Kerala's Fishermen

Reporters Project: The Untold Stories Of Kerala's Fishermen

World Coconut Day: Unearthing The Truth Behind The Coconut Oil Controversy

Is Coconut oil really fatal for health? Yes, this is the hot topic which continues to be debated and discussed ever since a Harvard professor warned against coconut oil and called it 'pure poison'.

News18.com

First published: September 2, 2018, 11:40 AM IST | Updated: 3 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
Is Coconut oil really fatal for health? Yes, this is the hot topic which continues to be debated and discussed ever since a Harvard professor warned against coconut oil and called it 'pure poison'. As expected, the recent viral video which has already garnered over 900,000 views, has sparked a flurry of reactions with many calling the claim 'non-sense' and others tweeting about its miraculous health benefits. On World Coconut Day (which is celebrated on September 2), we spoke to a popular chef (who whipped up a few lip-smacking dishes) and nutritionist to understand if the claim is true.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...