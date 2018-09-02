World Coconut Day: Unearthing The Truth Behind The Coconut Oil Controversy

Is Coconut oil really fatal for health? Yes, this is the hot topic which continues to be debated and discussed ever since a Harvard professor warned against coconut oil and called it 'pure poison'. As expected, the recent viral video which has already garnered over 900,000 views, has sparked a flurry of reactions with many calling the claim 'non-sense' and others tweeting about its miraculous health benefits. On World Coconut Day (which is celebrated on September 2), we spoke to a popular chef (who whipped up a few lip-smacking dishes) and nutritionist to understand if the claim is true.