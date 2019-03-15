English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
World Consumer Rights Day 2019: Know Your Rights, This Year's Theme and More
World Consumer Rights Day was inspired by President John F Kennedy,who was the first leader in the world to address the issue of consumer rights in a special message sent to the US Congress on 15 March 1962.
(Photo for representation/ Reuters)
World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated every year on 15 March as part of an initiative by Consumer International, a membership organisation for consumer groups around the world. The day is celebrated every year, to celebrate consumer rights and build a world where everyone has access to safe and sustainable products and services.
The group brings together over 200 member organisations in more than 100 countries to "empower and champion the rights of consumers everywhere."
The theme for World Consumers day 2019 is "Trusted Smart Products" chosen in view of the increased popularity of smart gadgets like smart phones to wearable fitness trackers, to voice-activated assistants and smart TVs. These devices as we are aware, make our lives simpler, but at the same time establish a sort of interdependency.
For this, the government of India has also undertaken several initiatives to protect the rights of consumers, which stem from the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 that gives Indian consumers some basic rights. However, lack of awareness remains a big challenge in the way of benefits from these rights fully reach the people.
On this World Consumer Rights Day, here are some of the rights you hold as a consumer in India.
By definition, consumer rights mean that each consumer has the right to have information about the quality, potency, quantity, purity, price and standard of goods or services.
Hence it becomes essential that the people are aware of their rights, which broadly include:
The right to be protected from all kind of hazardous goods and services
The right to be fully informed about the performance and quality of all goods and services
The right to free choice of goods and services
The right to be heard in all decision-making processes related to consumer interests
The right to seek redressal, whenever consumer rights have been infringed
The right to complete consumer education
