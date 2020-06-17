World Day to Combat Desertification And Drought 2020: Date, Theme, History and Significance

June 17 marks the World Day to Combat Desertification And Drought around the globe. In December 1994, the United Nations General Assembly acknowledged this day to bring attention to the association between consumption and land.

As per the UN General Assembly, World Day to Combat Desertification And Drought is marked to make people aware that solutions are present to tackle desertification and drought. The idea is to make the key tools effective at all levels and places where serious drought or desertification is experienced.

World Day to Combat Desertification And Drought History

The World Day to Combat Desertification And Drought was declared in the United Nations General Assembly resolution on January 30, 1995, after the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification.

World Day to Combat Desertification And Drought 2020 Theme

This year the theme for World Day to Combat Desertification And Drought is "Food. Feed. Fibre".

The campaigns run by the UN this year will shed light on how personal impact can be reduced worldwide. The fulfillment is fixed on changing attitudes of people to the crucial causes of desertification and lands grime more so unyielding production and consumption by the public.

World Day to Combat Desertification And Drought 2020: Significance

The day is held to educate one and all aware about desertification, land degradation and drought issues, and how to tackle it. It aims to make individuals aware about community participation at all levels, and to fortify execution of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification.