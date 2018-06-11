English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
‘World Didn’t Let Them Live’: Lesbian Couple Commits Suicide After Throwing Baby in River
The women scribbled a suicide note along the Sabarmati riverfront's concrete walkway near Ellisbridge where they jumped into the water body.
A view of the Sabarmati riverfront.
Ahmedabad: A lesbian couple allegedly committed suicide after throwing a three-year-old child of one of them in the Sabarmati river on Monday, the police said.
The women also scribbled a suicide note along the riverfront's concrete walkway near Ellisbridge where they jumped into the water body, an official at the Sabarmati Riverfront (West) police station said.
They purportedly mentioned in the suicide note that they had "distanced themselves from the world so they could unite, but the world did not let them live," he said. "The two women committed suicide due to complications arising out of their lesbian relationship," the official said.
One of them, who was married to a man and had a three-year-old daughter, first threw the child into the river before jumping along with the other woman into the water body by tying themselves with a 'dupatta', he said. The deceased were identified as Asha Thakor (30), Bhavna Thakor (28) and Megha (3).
The official said that both the women worked at the same private company in Rajoda village of Ahmedabad district. While Asha Thakor lived in Bavla area, Bhavna Thakor resided in Rajoda village, the official said.
Also Watch
The women also scribbled a suicide note along the riverfront's concrete walkway near Ellisbridge where they jumped into the water body, an official at the Sabarmati Riverfront (West) police station said.
They purportedly mentioned in the suicide note that they had "distanced themselves from the world so they could unite, but the world did not let them live," he said. "The two women committed suicide due to complications arising out of their lesbian relationship," the official said.
One of them, who was married to a man and had a three-year-old daughter, first threw the child into the river before jumping along with the other woman into the water body by tying themselves with a 'dupatta', he said. The deceased were identified as Asha Thakor (30), Bhavna Thakor (28) and Megha (3).
The official said that both the women worked at the same private company in Rajoda village of Ahmedabad district. While Asha Thakor lived in Bavla area, Bhavna Thakor resided in Rajoda village, the official said.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New Suzuki Access 125 With Combined Brake System - Detailed Image Gallery
- Deepika Padukone Tweets About Her Safety After Beaumonde Towers Fire, Asks Fans to Pray for The Firefighters
- Live Cricket Score, England vs Australia, 1st ODI at The Oval
- Son Ditches Coffin to Bury Father, Uses BMW Worth Rs 1.1 Crore Instead
- Woman Takes NASA to Court Over Neil Armstrong's 'Piece of Moon' Gift