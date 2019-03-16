English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘World Doesn’t Need Hitlers, Mussolinis, Modis’: Digvijaya Singh Attacks PM
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was reacting to party chief Rahul Gandhi's tweet condemning the New Zealand mosques attack.
File photo of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the most infamous dictators of history, Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini, as reacted to party president Rahul Gandhi's tweet condemning the New Zealand mosques attack.
"The New Zealand shooting is a despicable act of terrorism, that must be condemned unequivocally. The world stands in need of compassion and understanding. Not bigotry and hate filled extremism. My condolences to the families of the victims. My prayers go out to those who were injured," Gandhi tweeted.
Singh reacted to Gandhi tweet by saying the world needs the "doctrine of love peace and compassion" and not “Hitlers, Mussolinis and Modis”.
"I totally agree with Rahul ji. World needs the Doctrine of Love Peace and Compassion promoted by Sanatan Dharma, Gautam Budha and Mahavir and not that of hatred and violence. We need Mahatma Gandhis, Martin Luther Kings and not Hitlers, Mussolinis and Modis," he said.
Hitler and Mussolini were dictators of Germany and Italy respectively, and were responsible for starting World War-II in which crores of people died between 1939 and 1945.
On Friday, a gunman shot dead 49 people and wounded more than 40 at two New Zealand mosques, some as they were kneeling at prayer.
This is not the first time that Modi has been compared to Hitler. Last year, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had said that the prime minister wants to do to India what dictator Adolf Hitler did to Germany.
"The BJP is trying to bring dictatorship in the country. PM Modi wants to do to India what Adolf Hitler did to Germany. The Constitution is in danger and we need to fight the BJP's attempts to destroy it," Kharge had claimed.
I totally agree with Rahul ji. World needs the Doctrine of Love Peace and Compassion promoted by Sanatan Dharm Gautam Budha and Mahavir and not that of Hatred and Violence. We need Mahatma Gandhis Martin Luther Kings and not Hitlers Mussolinis and Modis. https://t.co/Q9Ay0Ro5Tj— digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 16, 2019
