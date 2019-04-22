English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
World Earth Day 2019: Google Doodle Celebrates Six Awe-Inspiring Organisms Which Inhabit Our Planet
Earth Day was founded in 1970 in response to an oil spill that occurred a year earlier off California's coast, spewing over 3 million gallons of oil, leaving thousands of seabirds, dolphins, seals and sea lions dead.
Screen grab of Monday's Google Doodle. that celebrates World Earth Day.
World Earth Day 2019 | Google Doodle on Monday marked World Earth Day, which is celebrated every year on April 22. This year, Google’s annual Earth Day Doodle takes us around the planet we call home to discover some of the awe-inspiring organisms which inhabit it. The most striking part of the doodle is the interactive slideshow which explores six organisms across elevations — Wandering Albatross, Coastal Redwood, Paedophryne Amauensis, Amazon Water Lily, Coelacanth, Deep Cave Springtail — along with their earthly superlative.
Earth Day was founded in 1970 in response to an oil spill that occurred a year earlier off California's coast, spewing over 3 million gallons of oil, leaving thousands of seabirds, dolphins, seals and sea lions dead. The annual Earth day celebration aims at raising awareness of environmental issues, with events around the globe promoting recycling, pollution reduction and care for the planet.
Apart from an endearing animated slideshow, Monday’s Google doodle includes fun facts about the endangered organisms. For example, the Wandering Albatross is the widest wingspan of any living bird and Coastal Redwood, the tallest tree in the world. Paedophryne Amauensis holds the world record for smallest frog, and smallest vertebrate. Meanwhile, the Amazon Water Lily is among the world’s largest aquatic plants. Further, Coelacanth is 407-million-years old and one of the world’s oldest living species. Last but not least, the Deep Cave Springtail is among the deepest-dwelling terrestrial creatures.
The theme of this year's Earth Day is ‘Protect Our Species’ and is intended to draw attention to the rapid global destruction and reduction of the world's plant and wildlife populations. The website EarthDay.org redirects viewers to the decay caused by human beings to the environment such as climate change, deforestation, habitat loss, poaching, unsustainable agriculture, pollution and pesticides.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
