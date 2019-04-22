Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

World Earth Day 2019: Google Doodle Celebrates Six Awe-Inspiring Organisms Which Inhabit Our Planet

Earth Day was founded in 1970 in response to an oil spill that occurred a year earlier off California's coast, spewing over 3 million gallons of oil, leaving thousands of seabirds, dolphins, seals and sea lions dead.

News18.com

Updated:April 22, 2019, 7:56 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
World Earth Day 2019: Google Doodle Celebrates Six Awe-Inspiring Organisms Which Inhabit Our Planet
Screen grab of Monday's Google Doodle. that celebrates World Earth Day.
Loading...
World Earth Day 2019 | Google Doodle on Monday marked World Earth Day, which is celebrated every year on April 22. This year, Google’s annual Earth Day Doodle takes us around the planet we call home to discover some of the awe-inspiring organisms which inhabit it. The most striking part of the doodle is the interactive slideshow which explores six organisms across elevations — Wandering Albatross, Coastal Redwood, Paedophryne Amauensis, Amazon Water Lily, Coelacanth, Deep Cave Springtail — along with their earthly superlative.

Earth Day was founded in 1970 in response to an oil spill that occurred a year earlier off California's coast, spewing over 3 million gallons of oil, leaving thousands of seabirds, dolphins, seals and sea lions dead. The annual Earth day celebration aims at raising awareness of environmental issues, with events around the globe promoting recycling, pollution reduction and care for the planet.

Apart from an endearing animated slideshow, Monday’s Google doodle includes fun facts about the endangered organisms. For example, the Wandering Albatross is the widest wingspan of any living bird and Coastal Redwood, the tallest tree in the world. Paedophryne Amauensis holds the world record for smallest frog, and smallest vertebrate. Meanwhile, the Amazon Water Lily is among the world’s largest aquatic plants. Further, Coelacanth is 407-million-years old and one of the world’s oldest living species. Last but not least, the Deep Cave Springtail is among the deepest-dwelling terrestrial creatures.

The theme of this year's Earth Day is ‘Protect Our Species’ and is intended to draw attention to the rapid global destruction and reduction of the world's plant and wildlife populations. The website EarthDay.org redirects viewers to the decay caused by human beings to the environment such as climate change, deforestation, habitat loss, poaching, unsustainable agriculture, pollution and pesticides.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram