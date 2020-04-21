Take the pledge to vote

World Earth Day 2020: Here’s How Everyone is Celebrating the Day Amid Covid-19

This year, going out and congregation for spreading awareness would not be possible due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 21, 2020, 11:19 AM IST
World Earth Day 2020: Here's How Everyone is Celebrating the Day Amid Covid-19
TREES: Forests play a vital role in ecosystems: regulating and maintaining carbon balance; providing shelter for animals; creating nutrient-rich soil; and contributing to the water cycle. Trees are also a major economic contributor through the forestry industry. They are under threat from deforestation, climate change, invasive insects and fires. (Image: Reuters)

World Earth Day is celebrated globally to draw everyone’s attention to the Earth’s wellbeing and call people to support environmental protection. World Earth Day 2020 will be observed amidst the coronavirus pandemic. However, not all hope is lost.

World Earth Day 2020 also marks the 50th anniversary of the annual event. This year, going out and congregation for spreading awareness would not be possible due to the viral outbreak. But Earthday.org or the official site dedicated to the annual event is asking everyone to flood the world on World Earth Day with “hope, optimism and action”.

World Earth Day 2020: Date

World Earth Day is celebrated annually on April 22 to encourage for more steps in the field of environmental protection. Achieving clean air, water and flourishing forest land is crucial for life to prosper on the planet.

On April 22 in 1970, several hundreds of people in New York had taken to the streets to demand stronger environmental legislation. Denis Hayes, then a 25-year-old graduate student, had organized the first Earth Day.

World Earth Day 2020: How to celebrate it

Although people cannot hold demonstrations and would have to stay inside homes on World Earth Day 2020, Earthday.org has a sleuth of online programs lined up.

People, who wish to contribute to the cause, can join in the ‘24 hours of action’ by going to this link. https://www.earthday.org/campaign/digital-earth-day/

There are multiple other events for one to sign up. Denis Hayes has attended a Q and A session to speak on ‘Earth Day, 50 years on’. One can read the whole interview or take 22 challenges to help heal the climate.

These challenges include doing a plastic audit, measuring your carbon footprint, work for the Earth, Skype a scientist, consume plant-based diet for 1 meal per day this week and go zero waste for one day.

