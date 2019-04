World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video

Rapper and comedian Lil Dicky gave audiences a sneak peak of his recently-released video Earth during his appearance on Ellen DeGeneres show. Popular for his 2018 hit Freak Friday with Chris Brown, Dicky said during his interview with DeGeneres that "he didn't really know the details" of the brutality of climate change until he made the video. Watch our video to know where the proceeds of the song would go and more.