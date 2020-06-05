World Environment Day 2020: Date, Theme, Significance and History

World Environment Day is observed on June 5. Countries across the world mark this day to raise awareness about the environment and the importance of conserving the planet.

The theme this year is ‘Celebrate Biodiversity’. It is said that World Environment Day is the biggest annual event organised by the United Nations.

In 1972, the United Nations held a conference and it is here that the decision for an annual celebration of a day dedicated to the environment was taken. Two years later in 1974, the first World Environment Day was celebrated with the theme "Only One Earth".

This year, the day will be hosted by Colombia in partnership with Germany.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres took to micro-blogging site Twitter on the day and said, “To care for humanity, we must care for nature. As we work to build back better, let’s put nature where it belongs - at the heart of our decision making. On #WorldEnvironmentDay and every day, it’s time #ForNature"

To care for humanity, we must care for nature.



As we work to build back better, let’s put nature where it belongs - at the heart of our decision making.



On #WorldEnvironmentDay and every day, it’s time #ForNature.https://t.co/FRczOcLPUv pic.twitter.com/v1TtB3HorC — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 5, 2020

The United Nations Environment Programme also shared an important reminder on the need to protect "our natural world".

They said, “Today is #WorldEnvironmentDayWe may be apart, but our voices will join as one. It’s time to appreciate the benefits that nature provides. It’s time to take action to protect & restore our natural world. It’s time #ForNature”.