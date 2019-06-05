World Environment Day Marks First-Ever Underwater Clean-up Drive by Coast Guard in Chennai
The Coast Guard, which is the nodal agency for oil spill response in maritime zone, has a mandate for protection of marine environment.
File image of Indian coastguard ships.
Chennai: The Coast Guard Eastern region for the first time conducted an underwater clean up programme in the Bay of Bengal near the Chennai coast to commemorate World Environment Day.
Coast Guard units under Eastern region conducted various awareness programme on coastal clean-up and extensive plantation drives. World Environment Day is observed on June 5 every year to raise awareness about importance of healthy and green environment.
In association with private agency Dive India, Coast Guard conducted underwater debris clean-up near Kovalam coast, an official release said.
During the two-hour long clean-up operation, Coast Guard managed to remove nearly 500 kg of trash, it said. "This is the first time that efforts are made in Indian waters for underwater clean-up to remove sunken debris, nets to promote World Environment Day," it said.
