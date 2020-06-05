INDIA

1-MIN READ

World Environment Day: NHPC Distributes 700 Medicinal Plants to Employees

A herbal park was also inaugurated by NHPC Chairman and Managing Director A K Singh at the NHPC Complex on June 5, 2020. (Image: NHPC Limited @nhpcltd)

The objective of the event was to create awareness among all employees towards the importance of plants and herbs, the Ministry of Power said in a statement.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 5, 2020, 6:43 PM IST
State-owned hydropower company NHPC on Friday distributed 700 medicinal plants and herbs to its employees across the country on the occasion of the World Environment Day, according to an official statement.

"The PSU (public sector undertaking) celebrated the 'World Environment Day 2020' with great enthusiasm at its corporate office and across all its regional offices, power stations and projects. It distributed about 700 medicinal plants and trees among employees," the ministry said.

A herbal park was also inaugurated by NHPC Chairman and Managing Director A K Singh at the NHPC Complex, it said. The ministry also said a large-scale plantation drive was undertaken across all NHPC offices, projects and power stations.


