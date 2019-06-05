Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

World Environment Day: PM Modi Calls for Harmony With Nature to Ensure a Better Future

Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future, he said and posted a short video. In the video, he said planting saplings is not enough and people have to take care of it till it becomes a tree.

AFP

June 5, 2019, 9:24 AM IST
World Environment Day: PM Modi Calls for Harmony With Nature to Ensure a Better Future
File photo of PM Modi (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday on the World Environment Day.

"Our planet and environment is something we all cherish greatly. Today on #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our commitment to ensure a cleaner planet," the prime minister tweeted.

Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future, he said and posted a short video.

In the video, he said planting saplings is not enough and people have to take care of it till it becomes a tree.

