World Environment Day: PM Modi Calls for Harmony With Nature to Ensure a Better Future
Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future, he said and posted a short video. In the video, he said planting saplings is not enough and people have to take care of it till it becomes a tree.
File photo of PM Modi (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday on the World Environment Day.
"Our planet and environment is something we all cherish greatly. Today on #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our commitment to ensure a cleaner planet," the prime minister tweeted.
माता भूमिः पुत्रोऽहं पृथिव्याः। Our Planet and Environment is something we all cherish greatly. Today on #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our commitment to ensure a cleaner planet. Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future. pic.twitter.com/3V7yLD3d8U— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019
Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future, he said and posted a short video.
In the video, he said planting saplings is not enough and people have to take care of it till it becomes a tree.
