World First Aid Day: Know the History and Significance Behind the Day

September 12 is celebrated as World First Aid Day in order to increase awareness and accessibility to first aid. It was first established in 2000 by International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The World First Aid Day theme in 2020 is ‘First aid saves lives.’

As the name suggests, first-aid is the primary medical attention provided at the site of injury immediately after an accident, till professional help arrives. Anyone can train for first aid, regardless of educational background.

Your First-aid Kit Must Haves

As seen in most cases, it’s not only the technical knowledge that’s important, but the confidence to step in and provide help in dire emergencies.

Red Cross and Red Crescent societies around the world organise events to celebrate this day. A key element of this day is to encourage first aid training for everyone. By doing so, they can also raise awareness about the importance of first aid required in accidents.

The history of first aid is more than 160 years old. When a young businessman called Henry Dunant witnessed the carnage at the battle of Solfrino (1859), he was horrified. His book, Memoirs of Solfrino, inspired the formation of ICRC, was based on Dunant's idea for an independent organisation to care for wounded soldiers. Later, he became the co-founder of Red-Cross.

From his discoveries in the 19th century to this day, human suffering still remains universal. From war injuries to the everyday road and household accidents, first aid is more important every day.

According to a report in the Times of India, nearly 27% deaths account due to a want for medical attention.

In another report in Devex, nearly 50% of road accident deaths could have been prevented if primary care was given to the victim within the hour of injury.

A timely provided first aid can be the difference between life and death.

Even though it is the Red Cross societies organising this day on the larger scale, there’s no need for you to be left out.

You can use this day to educate yourself in the knowledge needed to help a life with free resources like www.redcross.org/take-a-class/first-aid/first-aid-training/first-aid-online