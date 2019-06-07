Take the pledge to vote

World Food Safety Day 2019: Theme, Significance of Inaugural Edition of United Nations' Initiative

World Food Safety Day will be facilitated by World Health Organisation in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

Updated:June 7, 2019, 1:16 PM IST
World Food Safety Day 2019: Theme, Significance of Inaugural Edition of United Nations' Initiative
Representative image.
World Food Safety Day 2019 | June 7, 2019 is celebrated as the first-ever World Food Safety Day, which was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2018 under the theme ‘Food Safety, everyone’s business’. The celebration of the inaugural edition of World Food Safety Day will be facilitated by World Health Organisation (WHO), in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.

World Food Safety Day: How was it initiated?

This UN’s initiative will be celebrated every year on June 7 to throw some light on the importance of safe food and to reduce the problems related to it. It is a duty of everyone to ensure safe food availability to people, from the farms to the dinner tables. As per the WHO data, almost 1 in 10 people in the world fall ill after eating contaminated, with almost 1,25,000 deaths of children under 5 years. Around 600 million annual cases of food borne disease have made United Nations to take a step towards food safety, linking it many of the Sustainable Development Goals, like eradicating hunger, preventing diseases, promoting a fair trade and improving sustainable agriculture.

World Food Safety Day: Theme for 2019

The theme of this year’s inaugural World Food Safety Day ‘Food Safety, everyone’s business’ invites us to recognize that food safety is everyone’s business. The World Food Safety 2019 gives us an opportunity to share the outcomes of the two food safety conferences, discuss ways in which food safety can incentivize healthy diets, and discuss how the United Nations in New York can further support the efforts to improve food safety.

