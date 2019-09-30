Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

World Has 'Great Expectations' From India, Says PM Modi on First Visit to Tamil Nadu Since Poll Victory

Narendra Modi said that the government will lead the country to a path of 'greatness' for global benefits and that it is the responsibility of the 130 crore Indians to make the country great.

PTI

Updated:September 30, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
World Has 'Great Expectations' From India, Says PM Modi on First Visit to Tamil Nadu Since Poll Victory
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (AP/PTI

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the world has "great expectations" from India, and asserted his government will lead the country to a path of 'greatness' where it will be beneficial to the entire globe.

On his first visit to Tamil Nadu after retaining power in this year's Lok Sabha polls, the Prime Minister reiterated his campaign against single-use plastic.

"During my (just concluded) US tour I saw the world has great expectations from India, which is growing. It is the responsibility of all--we will certainly ensure the welfare of India, and swiftly, but we will make it such a great nation that it will be useful for the world," he said.

Making the country great was not the job of the Central government, but that of 130 crore Indians, he said addressing BJP workers at a felicitation function organised by the party at the airport.

This was the job of citizens settled in every nook and corner of the country and "whether those who live in city or village, the rich or poor and young or old," and the nation will become great from the contribution of all these, he said.

Reiterating his campaign against single-use plastic, he said its usage "creates a big problem." While some mistakenly call for a "plastic-free" India, he had been stressing only against the use of single-use plastic, Modi said, pointing out it cannot be used further and therefore "creates a big problem."

Many schemes have been successfully taken forward with public participation and so should be the case with single-use plastic also, the Prime Minister added.

Pointing out at the proposed 'padayatra' by BJP MPs coinciding with the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, Modi said it will be helpful in exploring "these philosophies" on the ground, apparently referring to making India great and the campaign against single-use plastic.

Referring to his remarks in Tamil in his public addresses during his US tour last week, Modi said he had pointed out that it was an "ancient language" of the world.

"Now Tamil is echoing in the US," he added. Earlier, Modi was received at the airport by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Paneerselvam and Cabinet Ministers.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram