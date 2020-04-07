Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

World Health Day 2020: PM Modi Says Thank You to Those Leading Fight Against COVID-19

Exhorting people to strictly follow social distancing norm, Modi said, “This #WorldHealthDay, let us also ensure we follow practices like social distancing.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 7, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
World Health Day 2020: PM Modi Says Thank You to Those Leading Fight Against COVID-19
File photo of PM Narendra Modi. (Reuters)

On World Health Day 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged everyone in India to extend their gratitude to doctors, nurses, medical staff and healthcare workers who are at the forefront in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a series of tweets, Modi said, “Today on #WorldHealthDay, let us not only pray for each other’s good health and well-being but also reaffirm our gratitude towards all those doctors, nurses, medical staff and healthcare workers who are bravely leading the battle against the COVID-19 menace”.

Exhorting people to strictly follow social distancing norm, Modi said, “This #WorldHealthDay, let us also ensure we follow practices like social distancing which will protect our own lives as well as the lives of others. May this day also inspire us towards focusing on personal fitness through the year, which would help improve our overall health”.

Modi also shared a video of Bollywood celebrities singing Muskurayega India, which aims to boost people's spirits in the fight against the novel coronavirus. The track features Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Padnekar, Shikhar Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkumar Rao Rakul Preet, Sidharth Malhotra among others.

Captioning it, PM wrote, “India will fight. India will win! Good initiative by our film fraternity”.

In India, over 4,000 people have tested positive for the contagious virus, with 114 deaths.

