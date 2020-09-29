World Heart Day: 20 Heart Valve Experts Unite on JioMeet for World's First Cardiac Awareness Tour

Capturing the spirit of ‘one team, one heart’, 20 surgical teams from 20 leading medical centres around the globe across several time zones pledged to stand together to spread global awareness on heart disease and how the minimally invasive TAVR (Transcatheter aortic valve replacement) can help. The global platform was JioMeet.

Covid-19 has spread a sense of insecurity and fear among people and healthcare professionals. Doctors say patients are neglecting essential heart treatments due to the fear of the Covid pandemic. On the occasion of World Heart Day, 20 heart valve experts have come together to create the world's first cardiac awareness tour.

This program is an initiative by The Heart Valve Centre India, a unit of HeartTeam India, the country’s first nation-wide team of cardiologists led by Dr AB Gopalamurugan. Patients left untreated with heart conditions face a mortality rate 17 times higher than that of Covid-19. The TAVR tour aims to send a positive message of hope and solidarity.

TAVR World Tour is the first cardiovascular health awareness campaign, comprising 20 cardiac specialist teams from across the world live on JioMeet. TAVR technique has been used to save lives of serious heart patients during Covid pandemic. TAVR is a minimally invasive procedure to replace a narrowed heart valve that fails to open properly.

“Heart disease continues to cause numerous fatalities. Understandably, patients are apprehensive about getting treatment due to the fear of contracting Covid. However, because of this, many heart patients succumb to heart failure, from the lack of proper treatment. We focus on procedures that minimise recovery time, thus reducing the risk of exposure. TAVR is one such treatment that involves relaxing heart valves without conventional open-heart surgery,” said Dr Gopalamurugan, HeartTeam India, Kauvery Hospital.

“In most cases, patients can have a heart valve replacement done in an hour and walk out the hospital two days later with no prolonged need for rehabilitation. I am proud to say our team has performed the largest number of TAVR procedures in India, as well as introduced many other treatments in our country and pioneered other first in the world treatments till date. We hope, through this TAVR World Tour campaign, we can alleviate fear and spread awareness on cutting-edge heart treatments available today,” he added.

The event was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu health minister Dr. C Vijayabaskar. “I am proud that the first steps toward creating awareness and advancing cardiovascular treatments in India have been made in Tamil Nadu by Dr. AB Gopalamurugan and his team,” he said.