English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
World Hindi Day 2019: Its Significance and How it is Different from Hindi Diwas
The celebration of World Hindi Day was commenced on 10 January 2006 by former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Since then, it is celebrated on 10th January every year. In addition to World Hindi Diwas, every year, on September 14, Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year.
Picture for Representation.
Loading...
The World Hindi Day is observed annually on 10 January. On this occasion, Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) hosts and conducts various special programs to promote the through its missions abroad. The day is celebrated by organizing events by non-residential Indians and Persons of Indian Origin. The ultimate aim of celebration is to spread the greatness of Hindi language.
The celebration of World Hindi Day was commenced on 10 January 2006 by former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Since then, World Hindi Day is celebrated on 10th January every year. In addition to World Hindi Diwas, every year, on September 14, Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year.
The first World Hindi Conference was organized in Nagpur on January 10, 1975 with the aim of promoting the language of the nation worldwide. The conference saw the participation of 122 representatives from 30 countries.
Apart from World Hindi Day, 'Hindi Day' is celebrated on 14th September every year. From September 14, 1949 the Hindi language was celebrated on September 14, when the Constituent Assembly gave Hindi the status of official language.
It should be noted that World Hindi Day is the promotion of the language at the global stage. Whereas, National Hindi Divas is being observed across the country at national level. The National Hindi Divas is observed to mark adaptation of Hindi written in Devanagari script as the Official Language of the Union by the Constituent Assembly on 14 September 1949.
Hindi is the fourth most spoken language of the world. It is mother tongue of around 258 million people across the world. The provision of Hindi as official Language of the Union has been mentioned in Article 120, Article 210 and Article 343, 344 and from 348 to 351.
The first World Hindi Day in Norway was celebrated by the Indian Embassy. After this, the second and third World Hindi Day was celebrated with great fanfare under the chairmanship of writer Suresh Chandra Shukla under the auspices of the Indian Norwegian Information and Cultural Forum.
There is an island named Fiji in Melanesia of the South Pacific Ocean. In Fiji Hindi has been given the official language status. It is also called Physian Hindi or Physian Hindustani. This period is a composite form of Bhojpuri and other dialects.
The celebration of World Hindi Day was commenced on 10 January 2006 by former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Since then, World Hindi Day is celebrated on 10th January every year. In addition to World Hindi Diwas, every year, on September 14, Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year.
The first World Hindi Conference was organized in Nagpur on January 10, 1975 with the aim of promoting the language of the nation worldwide. The conference saw the participation of 122 representatives from 30 countries.
Apart from World Hindi Day, 'Hindi Day' is celebrated on 14th September every year. From September 14, 1949 the Hindi language was celebrated on September 14, when the Constituent Assembly gave Hindi the status of official language.
It should be noted that World Hindi Day is the promotion of the language at the global stage. Whereas, National Hindi Divas is being observed across the country at national level. The National Hindi Divas is observed to mark adaptation of Hindi written in Devanagari script as the Official Language of the Union by the Constituent Assembly on 14 September 1949.
Hindi is the fourth most spoken language of the world. It is mother tongue of around 258 million people across the world. The provision of Hindi as official Language of the Union has been mentioned in Article 120, Article 210 and Article 343, 344 and from 348 to 351.
The first World Hindi Day in Norway was celebrated by the Indian Embassy. After this, the second and third World Hindi Day was celebrated with great fanfare under the chairmanship of writer Suresh Chandra Shukla under the auspices of the Indian Norwegian Information and Cultural Forum.
There is an island named Fiji in Melanesia of the South Pacific Ocean. In Fiji Hindi has been given the official language status. It is also called Physian Hindi or Physian Hindustani. This period is a composite form of Bhojpuri and other dialects.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajinikanth Doesn’t Do Anything Special in Petta and That’s Not Good News
- Ronaldo Joins Juventus' Cup Quest as Italian Football Returns After Chaos
- After Hardik Pandya, Ranveer Singh's Remarks on Koffee With Karan Invite Criticism
- Sushant Singh Rajput: I was One of the Intentional and Strategic Casualties of #MeToo Movement
- Google Responds to Irate Pixel Customer Who Put up Anti-Google Posters Around Delhi
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results