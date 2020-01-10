Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

World Hindi Day 2020: Lesser-known Facts about the Language

World Hindi Day was first celebrated in 2006 by former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh with an aim to promote Hindi language across the world.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 10, 2020, 1:59 PM IST
World Hindi Day 2020: Lesser-known Facts about the Language
Picture for Representation.

World Hindi Day 2020 | Vishwa Hindi Divas is being celebrated on Friday January 10. The day commemorates the anniversary of the first World Hindi Conference held in Nagpur of January 10, 1975, which saw 122 delegates from 30 countries participating in it. The aim of the conference was to promote Hindi language worldwide.

World Hindi Day was first celebrated in 2006 by former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh with an aim to promote Hindi language across the world.

World Hindi Day is also celebrated by Indian embassies located in various parts of the world. Special programmes are being organised by both government and non-government organisations to promote the Hindi language.

Difference between World Hindi Day and National Hindi Divas

World Hindi Day is different from Hindi Divas which is celebrated on September 14 every year.

World Hindi Day is celebrated to promote Hindi language at the global stage, whereas, National Hindi Divas is observed across the country.

The National Hindi Divas is observed to mark adaptation of Hindi written in Devanagari script as the Official Language of the Union by the Constituent Assembly on September 14, 1949.

On World Hindi Day 2020, here are some lesser-known facts about Hindi language

• The word Hindi gets its origin from the Persian word Hind which means the land of the Indus river.

• Apart from India, Hindi is spoken in Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, USA, UK, Germany, New Zealand, UAE, Uganda, Fiji, Mauritius, Suriname, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago

• Hindi is derived from Sanskrit and written in Devnagari script

• Hindi is among the four most spoken languages of the world

• Hindi language is the mother tongue of around 258 million people across the world.

