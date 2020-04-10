World Homeopathy Day 2020: Theme, History, Importance and More

To pay a tribute to homoeopathy and its contribution to the world of medicine, April 10 is observed as the World Homeopathy Day. The day also marks the birthday of Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann who is popularly known as the founder of homoeopathy. In 2020, we will be celebrating 265th birthday of Dr Hahnemann.

Born in Paris, France, Dr Hahnemann, a physician had widely contributed towards homoeopathy.

What is Homoeopathy and How Does it Work?

Homoeopathy is one of the important forms of medicine. It generally works by triggering one’s body’s own healing responses. It believes that any sickness can be cured by inducing symptoms similar to it using doses of natural ingredients.

Today, a number of people depend on homoeopathic treatment around the world.

Why is World Homeopathy Day Celebrated?

World Homeopathy Day is celebrated to understand the challenges and future strategies to develop homoeopathy. The day aims at spreading awareness about homoeopathy as a form of medicine and work towards improving its success rate.

Homoeopathy in India: Theme and Importance

India serves as one of the biggest homoeopathic drug manufacturers and traders globally. In India, homoeopathy is as popular as Ayurveda, it comes under the supervision of AYUSH ministry.

This year, the country decided to celebrate the World Homoeopathy Day at Kolkata, on April 10 and 11. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference is postponed.

World Homoeopathy Day 2020 theme is Enhancing the scope of Homoeopathy in Public Health.

