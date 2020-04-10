Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

World Homeopathy Day 2020: Theme, History, Importance and More

The day also marks the birthday of Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann who is popularly known as the founder of homoeopathy.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 10, 2020, 6:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
World Homeopathy Day 2020: Theme, History, Importance and More
Representative Image.

To pay a tribute to homoeopathy and its contribution to the world of medicine, April 10 is observed as the World Homeopathy Day. The day also marks the birthday of Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann who is popularly known as the founder of homoeopathy. In 2020, we will be celebrating 265th birthday of Dr Hahnemann.

Born in Paris, France, Dr Hahnemann, a physician had widely contributed towards homoeopathy.

What is Homoeopathy and How Does it Work?

Homoeopathy is one of the important forms of medicine. It generally works by triggering one’s body’s own healing responses. It believes that any sickness can be cured by inducing symptoms similar to it using doses of natural ingredients.

Today, a number of people depend on homoeopathic treatment around the world.

Why is World Homeopathy Day Celebrated?

World Homeopathy Day is celebrated to understand the challenges and future strategies to develop homoeopathy. The day aims at spreading awareness about homoeopathy as a form of medicine and work towards improving its success rate.

Homoeopathy in India: Theme and Importance

India serves as one of the biggest homoeopathic drug manufacturers and traders globally. In India, homoeopathy is as popular as Ayurveda, it comes under the supervision of AYUSH ministry.

This year, the country decided to celebrate the World Homoeopathy Day at Kolkata, on April 10 and 11. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference is postponed.

World Homoeopathy Day 2020 theme is Enhancing the scope of Homoeopathy in Public Health.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    6,039

     

  • Total Confirmed

    6,761

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    515

     

  • Total DEATHS

    206

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 10 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,158,305

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,621,771

    +18,119

  • Cured/Discharged

    366,281

     

  • Total DEATHS

    97,185

    +1,493
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres