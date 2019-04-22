Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

World Immunization Week 2019: Challenges in Achieving Total Immunisation In India

India has established itself as a Polio-free country in March 2014. However, there have been several media news have reported the issues of type-2 poliovirus detection in oral vaccine samples at immunization camps in four states recently.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 22, 2019, 1:57 PM IST
World Immunization Week 2019: Challenges in Achieving Total Immunisation In India
Representative Image (AP)
World Immunization Week 2019 | As the world gears up to celebrate World Immunization Week during April 24-30 to promote the importance of immunization and vaccines, it is necessary to keep the challenges that are still left to be faced by our country, India.

India has established itself as a Polio-free country in March 2014. However, there have been several media news have reported the issues of type-2 poliovirus detection in oral vaccine samples at immunization camps of Telangana, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh recently. The series of eventful instances have maligned our nation’s health report card revealing the challenges ahead in attaining total immunization.

Challenges in India to attain absolute immunization
Several research organisations including the Center for Public Impact, World Health Organization (WHO) and Observer Research Foundation have listed two roadblocks that restrict India from achieving absolute immunization. These challenges are:

• Zero or Little Awareness: The people in India lack general information regarding health benefits or hazards of immunization program. Further, the information regarding simple details like the monthly/yearly schedule of vaccine dose, names of nearest health centers or hospitals, etc are available scarcely.

• Taboos-Myths Surrounding Immunization: There are endless myths associated with vaccination in India. While anti-vaccine is considered to cause autism, it is also said that vaccination leads to the early death of a person.

Ways to improve the present scenario of immunization in India

It is true that anything and everything is achievable with some efforts and correct information. Here are a few methods that can help in improving the status of immunization in India:

• Ensuring the implementation of strong health communication policies and practices at ground level.
• Building health communities with a wide network of active health workers.
• Distribution of pamphlets or conducting door-to-door campaigns.


| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
