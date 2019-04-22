World Immunization Week 2019: Significance and Objective of Week-long Health Campaign

The global health campaign World Immunization Week is observed worldwide from 24 April to 30 April to spread awareness about the importance of vaccines and immunization in order to prevent infectious diseases. After it was endorsed during a May 2012 meeting of the WHO or World Health Organization, more than 180 countries joined the health campaign to eradicate diseases caused due to non-vaccination.Previously, immunization weeks were observed on different dates in different parts of the world. Considered to be a successful and cost-effective global health intervention, immunization saves millions of lives every year. However, the WHO also admits that there are “still nearly 20 million unvaccinated and under-vaccinated children in the world today.”World Immunization Week has focused on a particular theme every year since its inception. This year’s theme ‘Protected Together: Vaccines Work!’ aims to “celebrate Vaccine Heroes from all around the world – from parents and community members to health workers and innovators – who help ensure we are all protected, at all ages, through the power of vaccines,” according to the WHO.“The main goal of the campaign is to raise awareness about the critical importance of full immunization throughout life,” says WHO.In addition, other objectives listed by the global health body for World Immunization Week 2019 are:• Demonstrate the value of vaccines for the health of children, communities and the world.• Highlight the need to build on immunization progress while addressing gaps, including through increased investment.• Show how routine immunization is the foundation for strong, resilient health systems and universal health coverage.