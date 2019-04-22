Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

World Immunization Week 2019: Significance and Objective of Week-long Health Campaign

The WHO also admits that there are 'still nearly 20 million unvaccinated and under-vaccinated children in the world today.'

Trending Desk

Updated:April 22, 2019, 2:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
World Immunization Week 2019: Significance and Objective of Week-long Health Campaign
Representative image. (AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
The global health campaign World Immunization Week is observed worldwide from 24 April to 30 April to spread awareness about the importance of vaccines and immunization in order to prevent infectious diseases. After it was endorsed during a May 2012 meeting of the WHO or World Health Organization, more than 180 countries joined the health campaign to eradicate diseases caused due to non-vaccination.

Previously, immunization weeks were observed on different dates in different parts of the world. Considered to be a successful and cost-effective global health intervention, immunization saves millions of lives every year. However, the WHO also admits that there are “still nearly 20 million unvaccinated and under-vaccinated children in the world today.”

World Immunization Week 2019: Theme & Objectives

World Immunization Week has focused on a particular theme every year since its inception. This year’s theme ‘Protected Together: Vaccines Work!’ aims to “celebrate Vaccine Heroes from all around the world – from parents and community members to health workers and innovators – who help ensure we are all protected, at all ages, through the power of vaccines,” according to the WHO.

“The main goal of the campaign is to raise awareness about the critical importance of full immunization throughout life,” says WHO.

In addition, other objectives listed by the global health body for World Immunization Week 2019 are:

• Demonstrate the value of vaccines for the health of children, communities and the world.
• Highlight the need to build on immunization progress while addressing gaps, including through increased investment.
• Show how routine immunization is the foundation for strong, resilient health systems and universal health coverage.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram