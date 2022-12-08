World is One Family: Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s Focal Message Highlighted at Centennial Birthday Celebration at UN

Spiritual leader Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s focal message of ‘the world is one family’ was highlighted here as UN officials and diplomats celebrated the life and service of one of India’s greatest spiritual teachers, saying he upheld the values of compassion and inspired global projects and socio-economic initiatives aimed at developing inclusive societies.

India’s Permanent Mission to the UN and Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) marked the centennial birthday celebration of Pramukh Swami Maharaj at the United Nations on Wednesday with a special event on the theme ‘The World is One Family: Life & Message of Pramukh Swami Maharaj.’ “In the truest sense, Swamiji’s life in itself is a message to humanity - that is a message of oneness, a message of celebrating goodness, a message of peace, harmony, and brotherhood. Respected as one of India’s greatest spiritual teachers, he truly lived and taught the principle that the “world is one family",” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said at the event.

Pramukh Swami Maharaj was the fifth spiritual successor of Bhagwan Swaminarayan and became the president of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) in 1950. He died in 2016 at the age of 94.

Kamboj said this enduring philosophy guides India’s constant interaction and exchange of thoughts with the outside world, noting that the theme of India’s G20 presidency is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

Kamboj underscored that India is not just the birthplace of Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, and Sikhism, but it is also the land where the teachings of Islam, Judaism, Christianity, and Zoroastrianism have taken strong roots.

She stressed that India is a country that manifests unity in diversity.

“The principles of democracy, pluralism, compassion, cultural diversity, dialogue and understanding are the foundation stones of this unity and we not only embrace this diversity, but also celebrate it,” she said.

Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Moratinos, in a message that was read out on the occasion, said that Pramukh Swami Maharaj dedicated his life to understanding the needs and difficulties of all of Earth’s communities and finding ways to uplift them.

“As a religious leader, he famously promoted a global culture of ‘the world is one family,” Moratinos said in his message.

Kamboj said that the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, under the leadership of Pramukh Swami Maharaj, developed into an international spiritual and social organisation dedicated to social development, humanitarian assistance, as well as gender equality, and youth empowerment.

She said Swamiji inspired many international projects of public service, tools to aid spiritual progress, and socio-economic initiatives with one aim - to develop inclusive and peaceful societies.

Moratinos added that Pramukh Swami Maharaj upheld the noble values of compassion, humility, and selflessness and among his countless achievements, he provided humanitarian assistance, responding to over 20 natural disasters in India and abroad, and provided relief to over six million people worldwide.

Moratinos said the Indian spiritual leader also focused on promoting health and wellness through education, preventive care, affordable treatment to all, building hospitals and other health-related facilities and services, and was a persevering advocate of women’s empowerment and education.

Speakers highlighted Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s famous speech at the United Nations in 2000 at the Millennium World Peace Summit.

Moratinos said that very much in line with the vision of Pramukh Swami Maharaj, UNAOC’s motto is ‘many cultures, one humanity’, as the UN official called on the international community to learn from Swamiji’s teachings and way of life “to live together as one family, as one humanity. The time to come together as one is now.” Kamboj quoted Prime Prime Minister Narendra Modi to say that Pramukh Swami Maharaj “was and remains the torchbearer of human values and Indian culture throughout the world.” He was born on December 7, 1921, became chief of the sect in 1950, and died on August 13, 2016. The event was attended by the CEO of BAPS North America Kanu Patel and BAPS volunteers.

Speakers at the event spoke about humanitarian assistance, health and wellness, education, and women’s empowerment, and ‘The World is One Family: Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ to highlight Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s life work.

