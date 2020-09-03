'World is Riding on It': Jaishankar Says India-China Conflict Resolution Can Only Happen Through Diplomacy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that he was convinced that a solution for ongoing conflict between India and China, would only be found through the domain of diplomacy.

"We (India and China) have a history which is very good in some parts, indifferent in parts and difficult in parts. The difficult parts are more recent," said Jaishankar, during the launch of his book ‘The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World’.

"I am also conscious that you have the situation that we have in border areas of the western sector(across Ladakh). Because we have the long(term) view, our position there has been very clear - we have agreements and understandings with China. The agreements and understandings must be scrupulousy observed by both parties," he said.

He said that he was not underplaying the seriousness of the situation. "The reality is what happens at the border will impact the relationship, you cannot separate it."

The External Affairs Minister said that neither parties should change the status quo unilaterally. According to him, it was vital that the countries reached an accommodation. "The world has a lot riding on it," he said.

"I made this point a few days earlier in another context, I would say that I am totally convinced that a solution to the situation has to be found in the domain of diplomacy. And I say that with responsibility," he said.

Asked about whether he would speak to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during the SCO meeting in Moscow on September 10, he replied that the two had known each other for a long time, so they could have a "reasonable chat".

Asserting that this is not the easiest of times in India-China relationship, Jaishankar pointed out that he had written the book 'The India Way: Strategies For An Uncertain World' before the Galwan Valley clashes broke out on June 15 in which 20 Indian army personnel were killed.

He also said India and China were two civilizational states who are going to enter the fourth industrial revolution when most other big civilizations did not make it.

The Galwan Valley clash in June claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers, including 16 Bihar’s commanding officer, Colonel Santosh Babu, many because of protracted exposure to sub-zero temperatures.

The Indian government on Wednesday banned 118 mostly-Chinese mobile applications, including the popular online multiplayer game PUBG, after a fresh round of border confrontation with China in eastern Ladakh.

In a statement, the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology said the apps were banned as "they are engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

Meanwhile, Jaishankar also attended the G20 'Foreign Ministers’ Extraordinary Meeting' on Thursday, along with his Chinese counterpart. "To facilitate more cross-border movement of people, proposed that we standardise testing procedures and universal acceptability of test results, Quarantine procedures, movement and transit protocols," he tweeted after the meeting.