Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

World Kidney Day 2020: Date, Theme and Significance

Kidney diseases are non-communicable and currently affect 850 million people across the world. The ISN calls for people to spread a positive message of prevention and support this World Kidney Day.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 12, 2020, 10:34 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
World Kidney Day 2020: Date, Theme and Significance
Representational image of kidneys

According to the National Health Portal of India, about one in 10 people suffer from chronic kidney disease (CKD) globally. For a disease with such massive impacts, it is necessary that proper awareness programme and campaigns are held.

On the second Thursday of March every year, World Kidney Day is celebrated across the globe. On this day, not only the problems associated with kidney diseases are discussed, but also measures that could help bring the number of people being affected are pondered upon.

World Kidney Day 2020: Date

World Kidney Day is an annual event. On every second Thursday in the month of March, the World Kidney Day is celebrated.

This year, on March 12, 2020 the World Kidney Day will be observed.

Who organises World Kidney Day?

According to the National Health Portal of India, two international bodies jointly organise the global campaign. The International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF) take the initiative together.

World Kidney Day 2020: Theme

The event focuses on “preventive interventions” to avoid the onset and progression of kidney diseases.

This year’s theme is ‘Kidney health for everyone everywhere – from prevention to detection and equitable access to care’.

Empowerment of patients, educational campaigns, proper training for medical services and encouraging people to adapt to a healthier lifestyle to reduce the chances of being affected by a kidney disease are some of the sectors World Kidney Day focuses on.

World Kidney Day 2020: History and Significance

2020 marks the 15th observance of the World Kidney Day. The first time World Kidney Day was celebrated in 2006. As many as 66 countries came together. Now, the participant number has increased to 88.

Kidney diseases are non-communicable and currently affect 850 million people across the world. The ISN calls for people to spread a positive message of prevention and support this World Kidney Day. In 2020, World Kidney Day would ask people to raise awareness of the “increasing burden of kidney diseases worldwide” and to strive for “kidney health for everyone, everywhere”.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram