World Kidney Day 2020: Date, Theme and Significance

According to the National Health Portal of India, about one in 10 people suffer from chronic kidney disease (CKD) globally. For a disease with such massive impacts, it is necessary that proper awareness programme and campaigns are held.

On the second Thursday of March every year, World Kidney Day is celebrated across the globe. On this day, not only the problems associated with kidney diseases are discussed, but also measures that could help bring the number of people being affected are pondered upon.

World Kidney Day 2020: Date

World Kidney Day is an annual event. On every second Thursday in the month of March, the World Kidney Day is celebrated.

This year, on March 12, 2020 the World Kidney Day will be observed.

Who organises World Kidney Day?

According to the National Health Portal of India, two international bodies jointly organise the global campaign. The International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF) take the initiative together.

World Kidney Day 2020: Theme

The event focuses on “preventive interventions” to avoid the onset and progression of kidney diseases.

This year’s theme is ‘Kidney health for everyone everywhere – from prevention to detection and equitable access to care’.

Empowerment of patients, educational campaigns, proper training for medical services and encouraging people to adapt to a healthier lifestyle to reduce the chances of being affected by a kidney disease are some of the sectors World Kidney Day focuses on.

World Kidney Day 2020: History and Significance

2020 marks the 15th observance of the World Kidney Day. The first time World Kidney Day was celebrated in 2006. As many as 66 countries came together. Now, the participant number has increased to 88.

Kidney diseases are non-communicable and currently affect 850 million people across the world. The ISN calls for people to spread a positive message of prevention and support this World Kidney Day. In 2020, World Kidney Day would ask people to raise awareness of the “increasing burden of kidney diseases worldwide” and to strive for “kidney health for everyone, everywhere”.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.