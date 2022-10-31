World Leaders Express Grief Over Loss of Lives in Gujarat Bridge Collapse

World leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, on Monday extended their condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives in a tragic bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi city.

At least 134 people have died so far after the suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchhu river in Morbi on Sunday evening. The more than a century-old bridge, which had reopened five days back after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed.

In a statement released by the US President Biden said, “Today, our hearts are with India. Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones during the bridge collapse, and join the people of Gujarat in mourning the loss of too many lives cut short.” “The United States and India are indispensable partners, with deep bonds between our citizens. In this difficult hour, we will continue to stand with and support the Indian people,” the statement said.

In a message to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi which was published on the Kremlin website, Putin said, “Dear Ms President, dear Mr Prime Minister, please accept my heartfelt condolences over the tragic bridge collapse in the state of Gujarat.” Putin also conveyed his words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, and wished all those injured a speedy recovery, state-run TASS news agency reported.

In his condolence message, Israeli Prime Minister Lapid said that the thoughts and prayers of all Israelis are with the people of India following yesterday’s devastating bridge collapse in Gujarat.

“I send my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and my wishes for a swift recovery to the wounded,” he tweeted.

In a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said he is “shocked and saddened” by the tragic bridge collapse incident, according to a press release issued by the president’s office.

“The government and people of Sri Lanka join me in extending deepest condolences to you, the government and people of India especially the families of the citizens who lost their lives. May the injured have a speedy recovery and wish every success in the rescue and recovery operations underway,” the president said.

Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba said he is deeply saddened by the tragic incident.

“We extend heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of India on the loss of precious lives. Our thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved families,” he tweeted.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Saudi Arabia issued a statement on the Morbi tragedy.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s sincere condolences to the friendly Republic of India, due to the unfortunate collapse of a suspension bridge in the western Indian state of Gujarat, which caused a number of casualties and injured others.

“The Kingdom extends its deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased, and to the friendly Indian people, and wishes the injured a speedy recovery,” the statement said.

Responding to a question on the bridge collapse incident, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian in a media briefing in Beijing said, “We have taken note of what happened and mourn for the loss of lives and extend sympathies to the bereaved families and those who are injured in the accident.” Underlining that Gujarat “has a special place in Polish-Indian relations”, Polish foreign minister Zbigniew Rau in a tweet extended “deep and sincere condolences to the Nation of India for the tragedy”.

During World War II, Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja, the king of Jamnagar in Gujarat, helped save 1,000 Polish Children by giving them food and shelter.

“Even before we could comprehend the South Korea tragedy, news of the Gujarat bridge collapse hit us. People of Bhutan & I pray the situation is less dampening than what we hear. My heartfelt prayers to @narendramodi & India. Wishing strength and endurance to all. We grieve with you!” Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering tweeted.

US Representative Grace Meng on Monday condoled the loss of lives in the tragic bridge collapse, saying her office stands ready to assist constituents who may have loved ones “affected by this horrible tragedy.” Meng, Vice Chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations and a member of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, said she is “devastated” over the high number of deaths caused by the cable bridge collapsing.

Meng said she is “heartbroken” to learn that many of those killed are children, women and the elderly.

“India is a dear friend and ally of the United States, and we stand with its people during this terrible time of tragedy and sorrow… My office stands ready to assist constituents who may have loved ones affected by this horrible tragedy,” she said.

Meng thanked the first responders who worked to save lives, and “I’m keeping all who are impacted in my thoughts and prayers, especially those who have lost family members.” In South Korea, a stampede, the deadliest in the country’s history, killed at least 153 people. It happened on Saturday night in a narrow downhill alley near Hamilton Hotel in the famous nightlife district in Seoul after tens of thousands of people visited the area for Halloween celebrations.

Condoling the loss of lives in the bridge mishap, the US Embassy in India tweeted that it is deeply saddened by the news. “Our condolences go out to the victims and families of this terrible tragedy,” it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each of the injured.

The Gujarat government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Police have registered a FIR on charges of culpable homicide against agencies given the task of maintenance and operation of the bridge. Four persons were arrested on Monday in connection with the collapse of the cable suspension bridge, police said.

