|BJP
|INC
|AITC
|BJD
|TRS
|RJD
|TDP
|YSRCP
|JD(U)
|OTH
|
Seats (2018) 33/59 seats
|16
|5
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
Bihar6/6 seats
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Chhattisgarh0/1 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gujarat4/4 seats
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Haryana1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jharkhand0/2 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Karnataka0/4 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kerala0/1 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Maharashtra6/6 seats
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Odisha3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rajasthan3/3 seats
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Telangana0/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uttar Pradesh0/10 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West Bengal0/5 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Total Strength: 245
NDA 75
UPA 52
OTH 91
26
World Meteorological Day 2018: How the World Can Benefit by Being Weather-Ready, Climate-Smart and Water-Wise
The WMO and NMHSs aim to make the world weather-ready and climate-smart by reducing the brunt of extreme weather events on life and livelihoods of people across the world.
Image for representation.
World Meteorological Day 2018 puts the spotlight on hazards posed to the human life by climate change, cyclone storms, heavy rains, heat waves, droughts, flash floods, amongst others. Extreme weather conditions are surging at an alarming rate, sea level is rising like never before and our oceans continue to acidify. The World Meteorological Organization and National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs) aim to make the world Weather-Ready and Climate-Smart by reducing the brunt of extreme weather events on life and livelihoods of people across the world.
WEATHER-READY
The weather and climate changes that surround our planet can wreak havoc when left unmonitored. However, with long-term climate predictions, early warning systems and disaster risk reduction measures, the World Meteorological Organization aims to reduce the impact of these weather events by becoming Weather-Ready.
CLIMATE-SMART
In the world where technology is at its peak, do the farmers really need to depend on rainfall to get a good produce? Do the medical professionals need to proactively arm themselves to address a surge in heat-related illnesses? The world can be managed better if we get climate-smart and use meteorological data while deciding which course you must follow. Climate Science can wary you of early warning systems to make important decisions.
WATER-WISE
Floods and droughts caused by extreme hydrological events are a major threat and reason for loss of life and property in the history of mankind. Early warning information on hydrological cycles can decrease the vulnerability of loss of life and economic setbacks.
