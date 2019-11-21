Take the pledge to vote

World Needs India's Ancient Traditions of Non-violence and Compassion, Says Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama said that India should continue its modern education along with its 3,000-year-old ancient tradition of high moral teachings.

PTI

Updated:November 21, 2019, 12:11 PM IST
World Needs India's Ancient Traditions of Non-violence and Compassion, Says Dalai Lama
File photo of the Dalai Lama.

New Delhi: India's ancient traditions of non-violence and compassion are needed in today's world where people are fighting on the basis of religion and countries over territorial disputes, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama said here on Thursday.

India should continue its modern education along with its 3,000-year-old ancient tradition of high moral teachings, he added. The Dalai Lama was giving the S Radhakrishnan Memorial Lecture on Universal Ethics organised by the Indian Institute of Advanced Study.

