World Oceans Day 2019: 10 Inspiring Quotes to Understand Role of the Ocean
The World Ocean Day 2019 is celebrated with the theme 'Gender and the Ocean' by the United Nations on June 8.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
The World Oceans Day 2019 | Every year World Ocean Day is celebrated on June 8 to remind public of the major role the oceans have in our daily lives. The objective of day is to unite citizens on a project that will help sustaining world's ocean. So United Nations every year on this day try to educate people on issues related to the ocean. This year, the theme for Oceans Day is gender equality, which in the view of UN is vital for sustaining the ongoing crises. However, as the world is all set to celebrate World Ocean Day, we bring to you 10 quotes by authors and other inspiring figures that will help you understand why it is necessary to protect oceans.
“Being out there in the ocean, God's creation, it's like a gift He has given us to enjoy”. - Bethany Hamilton
“Every time I slip into the ocean, it's like going home”. -Sylvia Earle
“Everything we do, even the slightest thing we do, can have a ripple effect and repercussions that emanate. If you throw a pebble into the water on one side of the ocean, it can create a tidal wave on the other side”. - Victor Webster
“The ocean is a central image. It is the symbolism of a great journey”. -Enya
“You can either see yourself as a wave in the ocean or you can see yourself as the ocean”. -Oprah Winfrey
“I love how it feels to unwind by the ocean”. -Miranda Rae Mayo
“Individually, we are one drop. Together, we are an ocean”. -Ryunosuke Satoro
“Health to the ocean means health for us”. -Sylvia Earle
“Blue, green, grey, white, or black; smooth, ruffled, or mountainous; that ocean is not silent”. -H. P. Lovecraft
