World Oceans Day 2019: Date, Theme and Significance of Ocean in Our Lives

World Oceans Day 2019 | Every year, since 2009, June 8 is celebrated as World Ocean Day. As suggested by the name, World Oceans Day is marked to remind everyone about the major role that the oceans play in our everyday life. With the ongoing water bodies’ related issues, such as plastic waste, decreasing level of water, impurities in water and others, it is the utmost necessity to preserve and conserve our oceans. They are the lungs of our planet and provide most of the oxygen we breathe. Being a major source of food and medicines, oceans are needed to be preserved for their beauty and wealth.

World Oceans Day 2019: Date and Theme

World Oceans Day is celebrated on June 8 every year by the United Nations and other international communities, which comes together for the conservation of oceans. For the year 2019, the theme is ‘Gender and the Ocean’.

As everyone is fighting for gender equality, the international communities are finding possible ways to promote gender equality in ocean-related activities such as marine scientific research, fisheries, labour at sea, migration by sea and human trafficking, as well as policy-making and management.

World Oceans Day: Significance of the oceans

Until 2009, only World Ocean Day was promoted, but the resolution passed by the United Nation General Assembly in late 2008 made it World Oceans Day, adding a ‘s’ after Ocean. It is because there are five distinct oceans on the earth: Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean, Arctic Ocean, and the Southern Ocean.

Oceans hold 97% water on the Earth, producing half of the oxygen in the atmosphere, and absorbing the most carbon from it. In addition, oceans also a vast amount of greenhouse gas, helping humans in tackling the problem of global warming and climate change.