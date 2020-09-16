World Ozone Day 2020: 35 Years of International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer

September 16 is celebrated as World Ozone Day across the world to aware people about the depletion of the Ozone Layer and its impact on life.

The Ozone layer is a delicate layer of gas in the Earth’s stratosphere that absorbs most of the Sun’s ultraviolet rays and other harmful rays. These rays can cause numerous skin diseases like cataracts and skin cancer.

In 1976, it was found that the chemicals released by industry, mainly chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), cause depletion of the ozone layer. Depletion in the Ozone layer caused an increase in UV radiation, which is a threat to life on Earth. This research led to ban the chemicals and as a result of it, ozone depletion was slowed.

The Ozone layer is made up of O3 gas which is like a shield to an atmosphere that has high ozone concentrations.

The slogan for World Ozone Day 2020 is “Ozone for life”. This year marks the 35 years of global ozone layer protection. The slogan of the day, “Ozone for life”, is kept to remind the importance of Ozone shield for the existence of life on Earth.

As the world is celebrating 35 years of International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, #ozone day 2020 is trending on Twitter. Ministry of Housing And Urban Affairs tweeted, “India is ensuring the use of eco-friendly, sustainable and innovative solutions for Transforming Urban Landscape. This World Ozone Day, let us all pledge to contribute every bit we can to ‘protect the protector’ of planet #Earth. #OzoneDay #OzoneDay2020 #AatmaNirbharBharat”.

Col Rajyavardhan Rathore who is a member of Parliament wrote, “Let not the patience of atmosphere wear thin. Ozone shield is a natural umbrella that protects the earth against harmful UV radiations. CFC gases damage the shield. Being "Vocal for Local" is Ozone friendly as lesser transportation entails lesser nitrous oxide emitted.

Several others celebs and famous personalities raised their voices and concern on this day.