World Population Day 2021 LIVE Updates: UP to Unveil New Population Policy, Adityanath Calls Rise in Numbers ‘Root of Problems'

World Population Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Ahead of the state unveiling the new population policy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said increasing population is the root of major problems, including inequality prevailing in the society. “Population control is the primary condition for the establishment of an advanced society. Let us, on this ‘World Population Day’, take a pledge to make ourselves and the society aware of the problems arising from the increasing population,” Adityanath tweeted. The chief minister’s statement comes just hours ahead of the launch of the new population policy 2021-2030 via which, efforts will be made to increase the accessibility of contraceptive measures issued under the Family Planning Programme and provide a proper system for safe abortions.
The draft law has been prepared by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department based on the findings of the National Family Health Survey-4. One of the key points in the new policy is also to make comprehensive arrangements for the care of the elderly, apart from better management of education, health, and nutrition of adolescents between 11 and 19 years.
The draft law lists out a list of incentives and disincentives for the promotion of the two-child norm in the state.
The draft law also states that whosoever is in contravention of the two-child norm after the commencement of the Act shall be debarred from the benefit of all government-sponsored welfare schemes, cannot contest election to local bodies, shall be ineligible to apply for government jobs under the state government, cannot get a promotion in a government job, his or her ration card would be limited to four members, and he or she shall be ineligible to receive any kind of government subsidy.
The draft law also states that whosoever is in contravention of the two-child norm after the commencement of the Act shall be debarred from the benefit of all government-sponsored welfare schemes, cannot contest election to local bodies, shall be ineligible to apply for government jobs under the state government, cannot get a promotion in a government job, his or her ration card would be limited to four members, and he or she shall be ineligible to receive any kind of government subsidy.
What is UP Govt's New Population Policy | The draft law lists out a list of incentives and disincentives for the promotion of the two-child norm in the state. The incentives would be extended to anyone who adopts the two-child norm by undergoing voluntary sterilization operation upon himself or spouse. This will include a soft loan for construction or purchasing a house at nominal rates of interest and a rebate on charges for utilities such as water, electricity, and house tax.
This morning, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Twitter called population the "root of major problems" in the society and asked people to take a pledge against it.
बढ़ती हुई जनसंख्या समाज में व्याप्त असमानता समेत प्रमुख समस्याओं का मूल है। समुन्नत समाज की स्थापना के लिए जनसंख्या नियंत्रण प्राथमिक शर्त है।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 11, 2021
आइये, इस 'विश्व जनसंख्या दिवस' पर बढ़ती जनसंख्या से बढ़ती समस्याओं के प्रति स्वयं व समाज को जागरूक करने का प्रण लें।
The draft says it is necessary to control and stabilise the population of the state for the promotion of sustainable development with more equitable distribution. Population control legislations are a political hot potato in the country, and recently Assam, another BJP-ruled state, had announced that it will gradually implement a two-child policy for availing benefits under specific schemes funded by the state.
UP to Launch New Population Policy Today | Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in India is all set to launch the new population policy 2021-2030 on Sunday, which is observed as World Population Day. Via the new policy, efforts will be made to increase the accessibility of contraceptive measures issued under the Family Planning Programme and provide a proper system for safe abortions.
World Population Day Today | The United Nations Development Programme recommended in 1989 that every year July 11 be observed by the international community as World Population Day. Earlier, it was celebrated as 'Five Billion Day' in 1987 to acknowledge the five millionth milestone the world had reached.
The incentives would be extended to anyone who adopts the two-child norm by undergoing voluntary sterilization operation upon himself or spouse. This will include a soft loan for construction or purchasing a house at nominal rates of interest and a rebate on charges for utilities such as water, electricity, and house tax.
The draft law also states that whosoever is in contravention of the two-child norm after the commencement of the Act shall be debarred from the benefit of all government-sponsored welfare schemes, cannot contest election to local bodies, shall be ineligible to apply for government jobs under the state government, cannot get a promotion in a government job, his or her ration card would be limited to four members, and he or she shall be ineligible to receive any kind of government subsidy.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here