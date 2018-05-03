World Press Freedom Day: Free Press Makes for a Stronger Democracy, Tweets PM

A free press makes a stronger democracy! Today on #WorldPressFreedomDay, let us reaffirm our commitment towards steadfastly supporting a free press. It is the multiplicity of ideas and human expression that makes us more vibrant as a society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2018

I applaud all those who have been working tirelessly to uphold freedom of press. It is due to these countless women and men that the spirit of a free press is significantly enhanced. #WorldPressFreedomDay — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2018

I would once again like to appreciate the proactive role of everyone on social media for their commendable work towards safeguarding the freedom of press and expression. #WorldPressFreedomDay — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2018

