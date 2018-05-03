GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

World Press Freedom Day: Free Press Makes for a Stronger Democracy, Tweets PM

On World Press Freedom Day, PM Modi took to Twitter and posted a series of tweets, emphasising the importance of a free press in a democracy and also lauded those who have been working tirelessly to uphold this freedom.

News18.com

Updated:May 3, 2018, 2:52 PM IST
PM Modi congratulates journalists for upholding the country's free press on World Press Freedom Day (photo for representation, via Twitter)
New Delhi: Multiplicity of ideas and human expression make us more vibrant as a society and a free press makes for a stronger democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

On World Press Freedom Day, the PM took to Twitter and posted a series of tweets.




Modi applauded all those who have been working tirelessly to uphold the freedom of press.




"It is due to these countless women and men that the spirit of a free press is significantly enhanced," the PM tweeted.




The United Nations General Assembly had declared May 3 as World Press Freedom Day to raise awareness about freedom of press.

