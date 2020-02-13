World Radio Day 2020: Theme, History and Significance

Radio is a medium that has kept its prominence alive even in the age of newer discoveries. The science of transmitting waves to send news, promote education and transmit information has moulded with the onslaught of television and new media.

World Radio Day is celebrated annually on February 13 to recognize radio as a method for teaching individuals, transporting data and promoting the opportunity of expression across global cultures.

World Radio Day 2020: Theme

The theme of this year’s World Radio Day is ‘Radio and Diversity’. It brings the focus on diversity, linguistic tolerance and plurilingualism. Radio is a crucial medium to celebrate humanity, intercultural competence and democratic citizenship.

World Radio Day: History

The Executive Board of UNESCO recommended first to the General Conference regarding the proclamation of World Radio Day.

On the proposal of the Director-General of UNESCO, Radio was established in 1946.

Thereafter, the 36th session of UNESCO's General Conference proclaimed February 13 as World Radio Day.

The United Nations (UN) General Assembly endorsed UNESCO's proclamation of World Radio Day on 14 January in 2013.

Following this, the 67th session of the UN General Assembly, a resolution was adopted for proclaiming 13 February as World Radio Day.

World Radio Day: Significance

The main purpose of observing World Radio Day is to make the public and the media aware about the importance of radio. It also encourages decision-makers to establish better access to information through this medium, improve networking and work towards building international cooperation among various broadcasters.

World Radio Day 2020

On February 13, UNESCO will call on radio stations to uphold the matters of diversity, both inside a newsroom and on the airwaves.

