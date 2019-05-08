World Red Cross Day: The Theme This Year is #Love

World Red Cross Day, also known as World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day which is observed every year on May 8 is a gentle nod to all the volunteers who have made unparalleled contribution to people in duress or need. Incidentally, the day is also the birthday of Henry Dunant, who had generated the Red Cross Committee of the International (ICRI) in 1863 in Switzerland, Geneva. He was born in May 8, 1828 and was also the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.While the themes for World Red Cross Day 2018 and 2017 were “Memorable smiles from around the world” and “Less known Red Cross stories” respectively, the 2019 theme chosen by them is, ‘#Love’ and aims to broaden the public’s understanding of the society by highlighting the diversity and universality of its work and approach.The organisation took to its website and wrote, "On World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day and throughout 2019, we will celebrate the strength and reach of our global network, and the contribution of our staff and 11.7 million active volunteers through the theme #Love."The day is celebrated every year to commemorate the principles of International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. Post World War I, Red Cross was introduced in order to call for peace as part of international commission of 14th International Conference of the Red Cross.The day is celebrated annually to reduce the suffering of people and enabling them to lead a dignified life. It is celebrated by Red Cross Organisations across the world by helping people with independence, humanity, impartiality, universality, unity and neutrality - the fundamental principles of the organisation.