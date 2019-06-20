World Refugee Day: Facts about Asylum Seekers across the Globe

World Refugee Day 2019 | June 20 is celebrated as World Refugee Day around the world to raise awareness of the situation of refugees. A refugee is a person who is outside his or her country of nationality and can’t return due to a well-founded fear of persecution because of his or her race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or membership in a particular social group.

The United Nations (UN) and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) started celebrating World Refugee Day since 2000. As we celebrate a day dedicated to the refugees around the world, here are some facts that one must know on World Refugee Day:

1. In order to be officially recognised as a refugee, a person must have suffered persecution on account of race, religion, nationality, political opinion. Those people who claim to be refugees, but haven’t been fully evaluated may instead be defined as asylum seekers.

2. More than 70 million people have been forced to flee their homes due to violence or persecution, pushing the number of refugees and displaced people to an all-time high.

3. With an estimated 13.6 million people who fled their homes in 2018, the world’s displaced population is now almost double that from a decade ago.

4. A further 41.3 million people worldwide were displaced within their own countries, and 3.5 million were recorded as asylum seekers.

5. Overall, on an average, nearly 37,000 people are forced from their homes every day.

6. In other words, one in every 108 people on this planet is now displaced.

7. More than two-thirds of refugees came from just five nations: Syria, Afghanistan, South Sudan, Myanmar and Somalia.

8. Turkey hosted more refugees than any other country with an intake of 3.7 million refugees, followed by Pakistan (1.4 million), Uganda (1.2 million), Sudan and Germany (both 1.1 million).