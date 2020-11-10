World Science Day for Peace and Development 2020: Here is What you Should Know About this Day

World Science Day, which falls on November 10, is celebrated to highlight the importance and relevance of science in our daily lives. It is also observed to engage the wider public in debates on emerging scientific issues. World Science Day 2020 for Peace and Development holds significance as it links science more closely with society and helps ensure that people are updated with the developments in science.

History of World Science Day

One of the positive outcomes of the 1999 World Conference on Science in Budapest was the event which is used to show commitment to science and society. Proclaimed by the UNESCO in 2001, World Science Day has been celebrated on November 10 since 2002. Many governmental, intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations and scientific and research institutions come together to commemorate this day.

Purpose of World Science Day 2020

Science is involved in almost everything that takes place on the Earth. Over the years, new inventions have been made for the betterment of society and making the lives of humans more comfortable. If Science is used in a constructive manner, it can help human makes this planet of ours a better place. So, through World Science Day, various organisations across the world try to spread awareness of the role of science for peaceful and sustainable societies. Besides, they use this day to draw attention to the challenges in raising support for the scientific endeavour.

World Science Day 2020 Theme

The theme for World Science Day 2020 is “Science for and with Society in dealing with the global pandemic.” As the world is grappling with COVID-19 , it becomes important to use Science in the fight against the pandemic. As of now, no vaccine of the COVID-19 is available. So, countries across the world need to work together to develop any medicine or vaccine for the disease.

On World Science Day 2020, the UNESCO has organised an online roundtable on the theme for the day. Various experts will be sharing their views on the topic.

World Science Day 2020 celebrations

World Science Day is usually marked by organising events, highlighting the importance of Science and issues related to it. In schools and colleges, debates and discussions are organised to spread awareness of the significance of Science in human lives. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools, colleges and various other institutions are closed. So, this year, people can learn about new inventions and various other aspects of Science online and also share the information with their family and friends.