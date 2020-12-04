In Testing Covid Times, India Got Record Investment; World Sees it as Trustworthy Partner: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said even in the testing times of COVID-19 India got record investment and asserted that the world sees the country as a trustworthy and promising partner. Delivering the keynote address at the IIT 2020 Global Summit, Modi said his government is fully committed to the principle of "reform, perform and transform". "There is no sector left out from our reforms. Agriculture, atomic energy, defence, education, healthcare, infrastructure, finance, banking, taxation, the list goes on. We have brought path-breaking reforms in the labour sector, assimilating 44 Union labour laws into just four codes. Our corporate tax rate is one of the lowest in the world," he said.

Modi said in these testing times of COVID-19 , India has got record investment and much of this investment has come in the technology sector. "Clearly, the world sees India as a trustworthy and promising partner," he said. India is witnessing a sea change in the way it works, the prime minister said. "Things we thought could never happen are being delivered at great speed," he said.